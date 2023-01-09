ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kody Brown Admits Regret Over Causing Estrangement Between Himself & 2 Of His Sons: 'I'm Sorry'

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
@tlc/instagram

Kody Brown is finally taking accountability for the fallout with two of his and Janelle Brown 's sons.

As documented on Sister Wives , the patriarch distanced himself from most of his family members during COVID, choosing to isolate with wife Robyn Brown and their kids. While that caused him to lose touch with several of his children, his relationship with sons Gabe , 21, and Garrison , 24, took the worst hit.

After Janelle, 53, said their boys felt "rejected" by their father's refusal to see them, he attempted to explain his actions. "Do you understand? If one of my children die, how hard it would be to ever forgive the guy who was bringing it home to us ... " he said during a confessional on the Sunday, January 8 Sister Wives: One on One special.

ROBYN BROWN SLAMS KODY & SISTER WIVES FOR DRAGGING HER INTO FAMILY DRAMA: 'LEAVE ME THE HELL OUT OF IT'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvm6y_0k8lV0C900
TLC

Kody, 53, then acknowledged he was to blame for the stress and even offered an apology.

"Now with those two boys, I'm estranged from them, I can't even have conversations with them anymore. That's very sad," he declared. "Boys, I'm sorry. I was trying to protect my family. Next time, I'd manage it differently and I'm sorry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGlwb_0k8lV0C900
mega

The lack of communication between the father-of-18 and Gabriel also stemmed from Kody's ignorance, as he failed to wish him a happy birthday despite calling him on his special day , which fell on October 11.

"I didn't remind him that it was my birthday because I wanted to see if he remembered. And he didn't," Gabriel revealed during a December 2022 episode. "So to him it was just a phone call just asking me about COVID."

All of the family drama led to Janelle leaving Kody after 30 years of marriage this past December, with the mom-of-six explaining she felt ignored by her estranged spouse.

"I decided to be my own hero and I rescued myself and I started doing things for myself," she said of her new lifestyle, which at the moment, has yet to involve any romance.

"She is not thinking about or wanting to date anyone, " an insider spilled earlier this month, adding she's "focusing on herself and her kids ... and not focusing on anger or resentment toward Kody."

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

