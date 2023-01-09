ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Woman faces DUI charge after car swerves, loses tire, police say

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
 4 days ago
Officers suspect a woman was under the influence after they found her Friday afternoon at the wheel of a car with a tire missing stopped in the middle of a road.

Tiara K. Robinson was arrested and booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence on the slightest degree.

At 2:03 p.m., Maricopa police received a call about a woman, later identified as Robinson, swerving “all over the road” in a gray 2014 Ford Edge near North John Wayne Parkway and Lakeview Drive, police said.

Minutes later, another caller reported that a gray SUV was driving on the sidewalk, eastbound on West Smith-Enke Road. The probable-cause statement said that a caller later informed police that the tire had come off and hit another vehicle.

Officers located the Ford stopped on West Smith-Enke Road near North Porter Road. It was reported that the vehicle “appeared to be on a rim” and was missing its tire.

According to Maricopa police, officers contacted Robinson and smelled a light odor of an intoxicating beverage. Robinson reportedly told officers she was driving from Chandler but denied drinking any alcohol or taking any drugs. Officers reported Robinson’s speech was slurred, eyes were droopy and she was unable to keep her balance, having to lean on her vehicle.

According to the probable-cause statement, Robinson agreed to a field sobriety test, which she failed. Officers issued Robinson a citation on one count of DUI, and reported that she was later booked into Pinal County Adult Detention Facility.

Maricopa, AZ
Local maricopa, AZ news and Information.

