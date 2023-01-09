Skywatchers, grab your binoculars: You might soon have the chance to catch a glimpse of a comet that will, for the first time since the Ice Age, pass close to Earth. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is on a voyage through the inner solar system, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration says. It approached closest to the sun Thursday, and is expected to be closest to the Earth Feb. 2.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO