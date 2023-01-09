Read full article on original website
Look Up! A Comet Last Seen During the Ice Age Will Soon Pass Close to Earth
Skywatchers, grab your binoculars: You might soon have the chance to catch a glimpse of a comet that will, for the first time since the Ice Age, pass close to Earth. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is on a voyage through the inner solar system, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration says. It approached closest to the sun Thursday, and is expected to be closest to the Earth Feb. 2.
Bill Gates: We Will Overshoot 1.5 Degrees Celsius of Global Warming, Nuclear Can Be ‘Super Safe' and Fake Meat Will Eventually Be ‘Very Good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
Japan Eyes Release of Fukushima Plant Water This Summer
Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer," indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support.
