Look Up! A Comet Last Seen During the Ice Age Will Soon Pass Close to Earth

Skywatchers, grab your binoculars: You might soon have the chance to catch a glimpse of a comet that will, for the first time since the Ice Age, pass close to Earth. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is on a voyage through the inner solar system, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration says. It approached closest to the sun Thursday, and is expected to be closest to the Earth Feb. 2.
Japan Eyes Release of Fukushima Plant Water This Summer

Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated but still radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear power plant to “around spring or summer," indicating a delay from the initial target of this spring, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support.
