Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Palm Springs

A 52-year-old man was killed Monday after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a minivan near Palm Springs, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Tenth Avenue N and Rudolf Road.

A Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by Adrian Quesada of Port St. Lucie was heading westbound on Tenth Avenue N.

John Bryja/WPTV One person was killed following a motorcycle crash near Palm Springs, Florida, on Jan. 9, 2022.

A Honda Odyssey was turning north onto Rudolf Road from eastbound Tenth Avenue N.

The motorcycle was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, and the driver of the Odyssey did not see Quesada approaching, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Quesada's motorcycle hit the front wheel of the minivan's passenger side.

The sheriff's office said Quesada was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The crash caused eastbound Tenth Avenue N to be shut down at Congress Avenue and westbound at Florida Mango Road during the investigation.