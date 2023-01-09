Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: Man critically injured inside Roseland Dollar General, CPD says
Chicago police said a man was critically injured in a shooting inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
Balloon release held for homeless man shot to death in East Chicago
No one is in custody.
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
Family Offers Reward After Beloved Church Deacon, Father of 6 Killed in Dec. Attack
It's been a month since Steve Strode, a father of six and a long-serving deacon at a Chicago church, was violently attacked during a possible road rage incident, and now his family is offering a reward for information that will lead them to answers on what happened that fateful night.
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
Man critical after shot in the face while driving in Pullman
CHICAGO — A man was critically injured after being shot in the face Wednesday night while driving in Pullman. At around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of East 121 Place on the report of a shooting. Police said a 36-year-old man was driving his vehicle when...
Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was leading
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself.
WGNtv.com
4 injured following crash on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
Hobart police seek help with 2022 double homicide
Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year.
wjol.com
Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized
A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
Man charged with murder after cousin found dead in wheelbarrow in Lake County
WADSWORTH, Ill. — A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after his cousin was found dead in a wheelbarrow in Lake County. Quentin V. Harvell faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Monica T. Green. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a wellbeing call around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 13100 […]
Alderman's Daughter Accidentally Shot in Gun Safety Class He Taught
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself. Curtis was conducting the class Jan. 5 at Monument of Faith Church, 2750 W. Columbus,...
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
WNDU
Former LaPorte County official arrested again for breaking into home
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former official in LaPorte County is facing legal trouble once more after police say he broke into a home in rural LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah is charged with residential entry and malicious mischief. Deputies were called around 11:30...
Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot on sidewalk in West Woodlawn, police say
A man was found fatally shot on a sidewalk on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says
CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop
Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
