Gary, IN

WGN News

Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

4 injured following crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized

A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting leaves 59-year-old dead in Greater Grand Crossing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are hoping to find the vehicle and subject involved in a murder in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood with the help of new surveillance video.The incident happened on Dec. 10.A 59-year-old man was shot near Marquette and Michigan and eventually died later that month.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, man killed in murder-suicide in South Loop, alderman says

CHICAGO - Two people found dead inside a South Loop residence Monday have been identified. Leticia Zaragoza, 45, and Joseph P. Fry, 36, were discovered in their home in the 2000 block of South Indiana Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday, according to police. According to police, both victims suffered gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with carjacking woman in West Loop

Chicago — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking for a West Loop crime that was caught on video, according to Chicago police. Officers arrested the teen on Monday in the 1100 block of South Hamilton. That’s the same block where the county’s juvenile justice center is located, suggesting he may have other pending matters.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

