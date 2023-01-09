ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Register of Deeds Office online records system down in Oconee. Co.

By Jaylan Wright
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Officials with Oconee County said that their online records system for the Register of Deeds Office is currently down.

Oconee County officials are available during regular business hours to assist with deed searches and may provide copies of documents, upon request.

The Register of Deeds Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All other services provided by the Oconee County Register of Deeds Office are still available.

For additional information or to obtain copies of records, individuals may contact the
Register of Deeds Office at (864)-638-4285.

The third-party responsible for the system has not provided a timeline as to when the
online records system will be back up and running at this time.

