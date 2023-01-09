ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Reaps Rewards of Big Football Recruiting Spend: Data Viz

By Lev Akabas
Sportico
Sportico
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KEXkI_0k8lUg1V00

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart initially cited “culture” and “hard work” in a press conference on Sunday, when he was asked how his program has managed to maintain excellence. But he didn’t stop there. “Obviously recruiting plays a part,” Smart said. “If you don’t have good players, you’ve got no chance.”

No school understands this notion quite like Georgia. For three straight years prior to the pandemic, Georgia was the most extravagant spender in the football recruiting category, allocating a total of $9.04 million during that timespan. The only other school to even come close was conference rival Alabama, which spent $7.08 million.

Those numbers come from budgets that schools submit annually through the NCAA ’s Membership Financial Report System, and which have been gathered in Sportico’s Intercollegiate Finances Database . In the recruiting category, schools are instructed to report expenses for “transportation, lodging and meals for prospective student-athletes and institutional personnel on official and unofficial visits, telephone call charges, postage and such.”

Accounting practices are not identical for all athletic departments, but Georgia has clearly made an organizational investment towards matching or exceeding Alabama’s level of excellence under head coach Nick Saban. According to 247Sports rankings, Georgia has drawn a top-four class in each of the past seven cycles, with Alabama also placing in the top five every year. No other school has even finished in the top 10 every time.

Georgia was already a magnet for football talent in the first half of the 2010s, but the program was typically a fringe member of the top 10 in the recruiting class rankings. That was back when the Bulldogs spent significantly less on recruiting: a mere $583,000 in 2013, for instance.

Alabama and Georgia took big jumps in the recruiting power rankings in the years directly following the hirings of Saban and Smart, respectively. Perhaps even more so than the quality of a campus visit, a future head coach is a huge factor in high school players' decisions.

Therefore, a financial investment in a well-respected coach is also, in a sense, a recruiting spend. Smart is the third highest-paid coach in college football , earning $11.3 million this year, just a shade behind Saban at $11.8 million.

Georgia is back in the College Football Playoff finals for the third time in six years. In addition to winning, the program is a money-making powerhouse, finishing second among FBS public schools in revenue generated from football over the past four fiscal years.

The Bulldogs’ opponent, TCU, however, shows that elite talent is not a prerequisite for a championship game appearance. Since 2017, the Horned Frogs have drawn a class in the top 30 three times, but never one ranked higher than 23rd. That could change, however, given the team’s new national prominence.

“There's some doors open to us now, because of this success, that have been closed for a long time,” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said in a press conference. “It's up to us to figure out how to reap the benefits from—when it comes to recruiting, the opportunity to recruit a different kind of player.”

The importance of recruiting is reflected in the fact that it bleeds into the entire college football calendar. “We were preparing this week for a national championship game and we had six transfers on campus on an official visit,” Dykes said. “And you're just kind of like, really? I mean, are we really doing this?”

A second Georgia national championship could encourage even more schools to increase their recruiting spending in order to keep up. It's not the only route to success, though: Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s star quarterback, 2021 national champion and 2022 Heisman Trophy finalist, was a walk-on.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sportico

Tom Brady, Steph Curry Connection to FTX Highlighted in SEC Complaint

In charging two former executives embroiled in the FTX scandal, the Securities and Exchange Commission stressed the roles played by “trustworthy public figures” in misleading Americans—a further sign that sports figures including Tom Brady and Steph Curry might become witnesses in FTX-related litigation and potentially face liability for their involvement.  Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and former FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang on Wednesday were charged with defrauding FTX investors, and the SEC’s complaint, filed in the Southern District of New York, refers to FTX promoting Brady, Curry, the Miami Heat and MLB as reason to believe “FTX has the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
FanSided

Georgia Bulldogs news: Darnell Washington decision made, and another TE enters portal, more

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions again, but Kirby Smart and his team aren’t taking a lot of time to rest on their laurels. Athens will be the site of the Georgia Bulldogs victory parade and party on Saturday, and one of the Dawgs’ top targets will be in attendance. 5-Star defensive end Eddrick Houston, out of Buford high school, will be on hand in Athens to see the Bulldogs celebrate their second title in as many years.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names His Pick For Country's 'Next Georgia'

Georgia sits atop the college football hierarchy after capturing its second straight national title. The Bulldogs became the first team since Alabama in 2012 to repeat as champions when steamrolling TCU on Monday night. However, Kirby Smart's team faced one significant challenge on their road to a ...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Top Texas A&M Transfer Announces New Destination

A top Texas A&M defensive lineman has found a new home.  Anthony Lucas, who was one of the top defensive players in the portal, announced his commitment to USC on Wednesday afternoon. It comes a little over a week after he entered the portal. Lucas played in seven games as a true freshman ...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes

It’s clear to anyone who watches college football that the transfer portal has become an absolutely massive part of the game in recent years as more players are choosing to change schools than ever before in the sport’s history. And the NCAA has just made some rule changes to help cut down on the number Read more... The post NCAA makes massive transfer portal rule changes appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sportico

Fired Texas Hoops Coach Could Sue Over Assault Arrest Fallout

On Thursday, the University of Texas fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard for cause a month after he was arrested for assault on a family/household member, which is a felony under Texas law. Beard’s attorneys are contesting the firing, which could lead to a breach of contract lawsuit. Beard, 49, is accused of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, at their home on Dec. 12. Texas suspended Beard following the arrest. However, Trew recanted her accusation on Dec. 23, saying Beard did not strangle her and that he acted in self-defense. Trew also maintained she didn’t intend for Beard to be arrested. The...
AUSTIN, TX
Popculture

University of Georgia Player Davis Rokose Arrested for Domestic Violence

Content Warning: Domestic violence. Davis Rokose, a baseball player from the University of Georgia, was arrested last week for felony aggravated assault, according to UGASports.com. The incident happened on New Year's Day, and Rokose was released on a $5,700 bond the following day. UGASports.com said Rokose is no longer listed on the roster following his arrest.
ATHENS, GA
Sportico

A-Rod, Marc Lore Exercise First Option to Buy Rest of Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have exercised the first of three call options to purchase the rest of the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to someone familiar with the process. The two investors informed the NBA team Thursday that they intend to buy another 20% of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, said the person, who was granted anonymity because the details are private. Lore and Rodriguez had until Dec. 31 to exercise the option, part of a unique layaway deal approved by NBA owners last year. The pair must close on this portion within the next 60-90 days. The valuation in this payment, according...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Clemson to hire TCU OC Garrett Riley to same role after firing Brandon Streeter

Clemson will hire TCU offensive coordinator and 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC head coach Lincoln Riley, as the program's next offensive coordinator after firing Brandon Streeter earlier Thursday, HornedFrogBlitz.com's Jeremy Clark confirmed. A '"football assistant coach contract" is set to be addressed on the agenda for a Clemson Board of Trustees meeting Friday.
CLEMSON, SC
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy