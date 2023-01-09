ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills safety Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery after cardiac arrest on field

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and transferred to a Buffalo hospital, doctors shared during a conference call Monday.

Hamlin tweeted he was taken to Buffalo General Medical Center where he will continue his recovery, one week after he was revived after going into cardiac arrest during a game.

"He’s doing well, and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery," Dr. William A. Knight IV said.

"We continue to be ecstatic about his recovery," Dr. Timothy Pritts added.

Doctors were able to upgrade Hamlin from critical to fair or good condition on Monday morning, which allowed doctors to clear him to fly home from Cincinnati to Buffalo.

Hamlin met a number of "key milestones," doctors said, including walking around the intensive care unit with assisted help and tolerating a regular diet. He had his breathing tube removed early Friday, and was able to have assisted walks later in the day.

Doctors said Hamlin is walking normally, but still is weak. Regaining his strength is also a step in his recovery process. Hamlin’s brain and neurologic function are normal.

During the Bills game on Sunday, when running back Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, Hamlin "jumped up and down, got out of his chair and set, I think, every alarm off in the ICU in the process," Pritts said.

"He was fine. It was just a very appropriate action for a very exciting play."

Hamlin will continue to undergo tests to determine what caused his cardiac arrest, and it remains too early to determine if he can return to playing football, the doctors said.

"It’s entirely too premature not only to discuss his football future," Knight said. “He has a bit of a ways to go with his recovery."

Hamlin has been active on social media since Saturday, sharing his appreciation for the nationwide support he’s received, and during the Bills’ game on Sunday when he shouted out several players in Buffalo’s win over the New England Patriots.

Hamlin also shared a photo Sunday of himself, wearing a No. 3 hat and a "Love for Damar" shirt while in his hospital bed, with his parents beside him before they watched the Bills game.

Although he was happy to watch the game, he wished he was able to join his teammates on the field for their game.

"GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers," Hamlin said in a Twitter post. "God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today!"

Hamlin’s GoFundMe page, to raise donations for his Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive, has received more than $8.6 million in donations as of Monday afternoon.

