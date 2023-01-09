ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hundreds arrested in Brazil as protesters ransack government buildings in Jan. 6-style attack

By George Petras and Stephen J. Beard, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Brazilian authorities have arrested more than 400 people after a riot by thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro in which government buildings in the capital city of Brasília were attacked, vandalized and looted Sunday in an apparent attempt to restore the far-right politician to power.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a leftist, narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in an election in October and took office Jan. 1. Bolsonaro has claimed without evidence that the election was stolen.

The riot has been compared to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by backers of former President Donald Trump. More than 950 people have faced charges after the Capitol riot.

The riot started at about 2:30 p.m. local time and lasted about five hours before security forces regained control. The government was not in session at the time.

Brazilian officials said the rioters broke through police barricades and entered buildings in an area known as the Plaza of the Three Powers, in which buildings from the three branches of government are located.

  • National Congress building: Seats were ripped from floors, and some demonstrators tried to set fire to carpets, which triggered the sprinkler system. Some artworks were destroyed.
  • Supreme Federal Court: Windows were broken, furniture destroyed and fire hoses were used to spray water inside the building.
  • Presidential office: Offices were ransacked, artwork was damaged and windows were broken.

Police detained about 1,200 protesters for questioning.

Lula has pledged to prosecute those responsible. The president, who was in São Paulo when the riot started, toured the damaged buildings on Monday. Bolsonaro was believed to be in Orlando, Florida, where he took up temporary residence after the election.

Bolsonaro has been called the " Trump of the tropics " for his style and social media use .

The demonstrators – known as "Bolsonaristas" – wear yellow and green, the colors of the Brazilian flag and of the Brazilian soccer team.

Bolsonaristas have set up camps near military bases and have asked the military to oust Lula. On Monday, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered all the camps to be removed .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGhgq_0k8lUYuZ00
Thousands of supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro invade the National Congress in Brasilia. SERGIO LIMA, AFP via Getty Images

The riot was criticized by the international community , including President Joe Biden, who tweeted, "I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil."

Some Democrats in Congress are asking Biden to extradite Bolsonaro to Brazil. It's also possible that Brazil may seek extradition.

________

SOURCE USA TODAY Network reporting and research; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hundreds arrested in Brazil as protesters ransack government buildings in Jan. 6-style attack

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Video emerges of Bolsonaro entering Florida home of MMA fighter after skipping Lula inauguration

Video has emerged of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro talking to supporters in Florida, having skipped his successor’s swearing-in and left the country – reportedly to avoid multiple criminal investigations.The footage shows Mr Bolsonaro, casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, shaking hands with fans outside the Florida holiday home of a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter and long time supporter, Jose Aldo.Reports said Mr Bolsonaro, 67, flew to Orlando on Friday night where he was seen entering Mr Aldo’s property, located a few miles from Disney World.In a move that echoed Donald Trump’s departure from Washington DC...
FLORIDA STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
kalkinemedia.com

Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Philosophy Blogger

Biden strongly denounced the recent attack on democracy in Brazil, where rioters forcefully invaded government offices.

President Biden firmly denounced the shocking scenes of violence in Brazil this past Sunday, demonstrating that chaos and anarchy will have no place under his administration. He vowed to protect democracy in Brazil by offering it his full support--a testament to the current U.S. government's commitment to upholding nationwide democratically elected systems across the globe!
BBC

Peru protests: New President Boluarte faces genocide inquiry

Peru's top prosecutor has launched an inquiry into President Dina Boluarte and key ministers over weeks of clashes that have left dozens of people dead. The officials are being investigated on charges of "genocide, qualified homicide and serious injuries". Violence erupted after ex-President Pedro Castillo was arrested in December for...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

749K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy