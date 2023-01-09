Shop our favorite running REI deals on The North Face, Adidas, Patagonia and more. Adidas/REI/Reviewed

Going for a run? Make sure you've got everything you need. REI's got up to 70% off all your cold-weather run needs, from reflective jackets to trail shoes for all types of weather. You'll hit your PR before you know it.

In other news, two of our favorite Dyson vacuums are on sale for $100 off. Both the Dyson V8 and the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal have long battery lives and, in testing, picked up almost 90% of dirt.

If you're looking for something soft to lounge in, pick up these joggers at Walmart for just $9.

Happy shopping, deal lovers.

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Run to REI for up to 70% off