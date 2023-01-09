ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Locomotive FC announce 34-match 2023 schedule

By El Paso Locomotive FC
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Locomotive FC unveiled today the club’s 34-game schedule for the 2023 USL Championship season, which will kick off with a home clash against Sacramento Republic on March 11 and conclude with a trip to Oakland Roots SC on Oct. 14.

“As we enter our fifth season, we have the most balanced schedule that this club has ever seen and we will play every team in the league this year,” General Manager Andrew Forrest said. “We look forward to hosting teams for the first time and visiting clubs we have never played before. Everyone in the organization is excited for the start of our fifth season and we look forward to seeing all our fans on March 11 vs Sacramento.”

Guided by new Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut, the 2023 season will mark El Paso’s fifth season in the USL Championship, a milestone that the club will be celebrating all season with fans at Southwest University Park and across the city.

Locomotive fans can look forward to a slate of 17 home matches—consisting of 13 Saturday matches and four Wednesday fixtures— that will once again feature a variety of exciting promotions and theme nights. Theme nights and promotions will be announced on a later date.

Following the home opener, El Paso will play back-to-back home games against Colorado Springs Switchbacks on March 15 and Detroit City FC on March 18. Former head coach and technical director Mark Lowry will return at the helm of Indy 11 on Aug. 19.

Other notable home matches for fans to circle on their calendar include the rivalry game against New Mexico United on July 1, a contest against defending league champions San Antonio FC on July 12 and Phoenix Rising on Sept. 23.

The 2023 slate will feature 17 road trips for Locomotive fans wishing to support the club away from home. Locomotive’s first road trip on March 25 will see the club face off against 2022 league runners-up Louisville City FC.

All Locomotive matches will be broadcast live on ESPN+. Times for home and away matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

The full 2023 El Paso Locomotive Regular Season Schedule, presented by Southwest University, Estrella Jalisco, GECU, Helen of Troy, The Hospitals of Providence and Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso, can be found below:

H – March 11                      Sacramento Republic FC
H – March 15                      Colorado Springs Switchbacks
H – March 18                      Detroit City FC
A – March 25                      Louisville City FC
A – March 31                      FC Tulsa
H – April 8                           Orange County SC
A – April 22                         Pittsburgh Riverhounds
A – April 29                         San Diego Loyal SC
A – May 5                            Colorado Springs Switchbacks
H – May 13                          Loudoun United FC
A – May 20                          Birmingham Legion FC
A – June 3                            New Mexico United
A – June 10                          San Antonio FC
H – June 14                          Las Vegas Lights FC
H – June 17                          Tampa Bay Rowdies
H – July 1                              New Mexico United
A – July 8                              Monterey Bay FC
H – July 12                            San Antonio FC
H – July 15                            Rio Grande Valley Toros FC
H – July 22                            Oakland Roots SC
A – July 29                             Rio Grande Valley Toros FC
A – August 5                         Miami FC
A – August 12                       Phoenix Rising FC
H – August 19                       Indy Eleven
A – August 26                       Hartford Athletic
H – September 2                  Monterey Bay FC
A – September 9                  Orange County SC
A – September 13                Las Vegas Lights FC
A – September 16                Sacramento Republic FC
H – September 23                Phoenix Rising FC
H – September 30                Charleston Battery
H – October 4                        San Diego Loyal SC
A – October 7                        Memphis 901 FC
A – October 14                      Oakland Roots SC

KTSM

KTSM

