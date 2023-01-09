ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

5 offensive line prospects the Indianapolis Colts could target in the 2023 NFL Draft

By Chris Phillips
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCpQ9_0k8lTRlh00

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season did not go as anyone expected. Many thought this would be a playoff contender, and some thought it would be a team that could win the division. Now, fans are turning their attention toward the upcoming NFL draft.

The team has many needs to fill in order for them to get back into playoff contention. Previously, we looked at some of the best quarterback options for the Colts to choose from. Now that the season has ended, we now know the Colts will be selecting fourth .

Regardless of their draft position, the Colts need help along their offensive line, which has significantly regressed. Do they feel comfortable with Bernhard Raimann as their future left tackle, or would they be better moving him to right tackle, in turn, kicking Braden Smith to right guard? These are questions they will ultimately have to answer internally.

For now, here are five potential offensive lineman options for the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Paris Johnson Jr, offensive tackle, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LYnoT_0k8lTRlh00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Paris Johnson is arguably the best offensive lineman in the draft. The other guy who is up for that consideration will come next. Johnson is listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. He was responsible for protecting C.J. Stroud ’s blindside.

During Johnson’s time at Ohio State, he played some offensive guard before moving out to left tackle. However, he projects to be an offensive tackle at the NFL level. Depending on what team drafts him, it’s possible Johnson starts at guard. Now, like most rookies, there is still work to be done to improve.

He needs to work on his pass-blocking sets and hand placement. There is a lot of film where his left hand gets on the outside of the defender. This will lead to a lot of holding calls in the NFL. He also needs to get stronger, better at anchoring, and learn how to win at the point of attack in the run game. All of these flaws are correctible with NFL coaching and experience.

Related: Indianapolis Colts could hire college head coach, and it’s not who you think

Peter Skoronski, offensive tackle, Northwestern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2Ft7_0k8lTRlh00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Skoronski is poised to be the next stud offensive lineman to come out of Northwestern. Skoronski is a three-year starter, starting in the Covid 2020 season when Rashawn Slater opted to sit out. Coincidentally, both guys are the same height, at 6-foot-4. While Slater is a bit heavier at 315 pounds compared to Skoronski’s 294 pounds.

A knock on Skoronski is his height and arm length. There are some GMs that will not consider him because of his short arms . However, he is very fluid and very fundamentally sound. And besides the short arms, he struggles against pass rushers who are explosive. This concern could also be another reason why some teams rate him lower on their boards.

It’s also possible that teams see him more as a guard than a tackle at the NFL level. Regardless, many scouts are projecting Skoronski to be a day-one starter on any team that drafts him. And he is drawing comparisons to Justin Pugh.

Related: 2023 NFL mock draft: Colts, Raiders land QBs in Round 1

Broderick Jones, offensive lineman, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45bwW1_0k8lTRlh00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Broderick Jones is another shorter offensive line prospect, coming in at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. How he performs at the combine will be a big determining factor in his draft day projection. Unlike, Johnson or Skoronski, Jones is a little bit more of a project .

At least from a technical standpoint. Jones does have good arm length, moves well , and shows some versatility in his pass sets. In last year’s National Championship game, he was very impressive against Will Anderson Jr.

Unfortunately, Jones’ hand placement is also wide and late. And he does allow defenders to get into his chest, which will be problematic at the NFL level. Regardless, Jones is a very enticing player that many GMs will draft based more on his future projections than what he currently is.

Related: NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator and GM candidates in 2023

Dawand Jones, offensive lineman, Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRzq7_0k8lTRlh00
Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dawand Jones grew up in Indianapolis playing high school football at Ben Davis. He also played basketball, which isn’t surprising in the Hoosier State. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 360 pounds, he is a massive human being .

Jones is an absolute monster when it comes to run blocking. That size and the power that will come with it while he’s on the move is frightening. He is able to stun opponents with his hands, and those hands are not easy to move. At this point, he is a better run blocker than a pass blocker.

Even though he is a big person, he is fairly nimble and does a good job of competing as a pass-blocker. Unfortunately, his weight and the fact that he’s top-heavy do not help him. It’s most likely that teams will work hard to get his weight lowered and help him develop a stronger lower half. He has only played right tackle while in college, so that too, could hurt his draft prospects. However, Jones draws comparisons to Orlando Brown Jr.

Related: Ranking best potential NFL head coach openings in 2023

Matthew Bergeron, offensive lineman, Syracuse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQPfG_0k8lTRlh00
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Bergeron is an offensive lineman that not many may be aware of, let alone as a first-round draft pick. However, he is a name to keep an eye on throughout the scouting process as a player who could rise as the draft gets closer.

Coming in at 6-foot-5 and weighing 322 pounds, he has good size for the NFL. Another thing teams will like about Bergeron is that he’s been a starter since his freshman year. That year saw him as the starting right tackle before he moved over to left tackle, where he’s been ever since.

He’s been called a “smooth operator” . Bergeron is a smart player who utilizes excellent body control and good mobility. However, there is some concern that he can only play in a zone-rushing offense and may have to move inside to guard. These concerns could really limit the number of teams that would be interested.

Related: 3 reasons why the Indianapolis Colts need to extend Michael Pittman Jr

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
saturdaytradition.com

Drew Brees gives Ryan Walters a lesson on what it means to be a Boilermaker

Drew Brees knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful at Purdue. Now, he’s trying to pass on that insight to new head coach Ryan Walters. Walters comes to West Lafayette with noteworthy experience and impressive background. Still, there’s a natural adjustment to any new place, and Walters looked to Brees for some advice on getting started.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy