San Francisco Giants sign pitcher Luke Jackson to two-year deal

The San Francisco Giants signed right-hander Luke Jackson to a two-year contract Monday with an option for 2025.

The deal is worth at least $11.5 million — $3 million in 2023, $6.5 million in 2024 and a $2 million buyout in 2025. Jackson will earn $7 million if the Giants pick up his 2025 option.

Jackson, 31, missed all of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in April. He’ll likely open the 2023 season on the injured list.

Jackson pitched for the Atlanta Braves the past four seasons. He went 2-2 with 1.98 ERA in 71 relief appearances in 2021, helping the Braves to a World Series title. He appeared in three World Series games against Houston, giving up zero runs and one hit in 3 2/3 innings.

Jackson is 16-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 253 career relief appearances with the Texas Rangers (2015-16) and the Braves. He has 19 career saves.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: