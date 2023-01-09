Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Irvine mother charged with felony child abuse and drug possessionEdy ZooIrvine, CA
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
LONG BEACH OPERA – THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE
Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper’s fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.
Clerk-Recorder to offer extended Valentine’s Day hours
Looking to get married on what is the most romantic day of the year? We are here to help you! This upcoming Valentine’s Day, Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen will be offering extended hours at his offices in Anaheim, Laguna Hills and at the Old County Courthouse in Santa Ana.
Garden Grove Senior Center hosts International Week Jan. 17-20
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s International Week, from Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Friday, January 20, 2023, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at 11300 Stanford Avenue. The weeklong event will highlight cultures from around the world while offering an interactive and educational space for seniors, age 55 and older. Admission and parking are free.
Bodyrok San Clemente Looks to Be ‘Pilates 2.0’
Fitness enthusiasts Carleigh and Scott Krass look to take Pilates workouts in San Clemente to the next level with the recent opening of Bodyrok, a studio with a nightclub vibe. Bodyrok sessions are high-intensity and low-impact, using fast transitions between exercises to speed up a full workout from an hour...
Newport Beach Restaurants Help Celebrate 15th Annual Orange County Restaurant Week March 5-11
Newport Beach ended its annual Restaurant Week during the pandemic, but the Orange County Restaurant Week is still going strong and celebrates its 15th anniversary March 5-11. More than two dozen Newport Beach restaurants are participating in OC Restaurant Week, which highlights more than 150 restaurants throughout Orange County that have thoughtfully crafted menus and cocktails designed to showcase Orange County’s diverse dining options.
Mission Preservation Foundation Board Adds New Members
Two new members were recently announced for the Mission Preservation Foundation Board of Directors, both used to interacting with the San Juan Capistrano community. Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird and Providence Mission Hospital Chief Executive Seth R. Teigen are the new members of the board, which oversees maintaining Mission San Juan Capistrano and its place in Orange County.
San Juan Capistrano Resident Writes Self-Help Book Encouraging Men to Embrace Connections
Mark Warren was at an event 18 years ago when he was approached by someone asking about his network of friends and how he creates accountability in his life. That question spurred Warren to get together regularly with a small group of friends for breakfast, where they talk about what’s going on in their lives—the good, bad and ugly.
Looking Ahead in 2023: Mayor Howard Hart Aims to Preserve San Juan Capistrano’s Outdoor Areas
One thing San Juan Capistrano is known for is the abundance of open outdoor space. Mayor Howard Hart wants to keep that going in 2023. Hart recently spoke with The Capistrano Dispatch about what the new year holds in store for the historic town. One of his chief concerns is ensuring the state government does not encroach on the community and build housing in spots where people are used to going for walks or horse rides.
City Of MV – Nominations For WOR
The City is accepting nominations for its annual Wall of Recognition program – created to recognize people who have contributed extraordinary, lasting and significant service to the community. The nominee must be a Mission Viejo resident, and his or her service to the community must have been performed in...
Illumination Foundation named 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant recipient
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, has been named the recipient of a $125,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A ® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Illumination Foundation’s efforts in providing housing and healthcare services to those experiencing homelessness in the community.
Lakewood Volunteer Day seeks project sites
One of Lakewood’s enduring traditions is Volunteer Day, where residents of all ages help their neighbors in need and make the community a better place. The Volunteer Day program is looking for project sites for its Saturday, April 15 clean-up and fix-up event. More than 500 volunteers will fan out on that day to locations throughout Lakewood to donate a morning’s work to help their neighbors in need.
Santa Ana’s home business occupation permit fee lowered to $50
The Santa Ana City Council recently approved reducing the Home Occupation Permit fee from $320 to $50.32 to better serve and make it more affordable for modern, small home-based business needs. Home-based businesses and home occupations operating from residential premises within Santa Ana are required to have a permit to...
Rancho Mission Viejo Announces Opening of More Rienda Homes
People looking to buy a home in the Rienda development now have more options. Officials with Rancho Mission Viejo announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that the second phase for the new residential community is now open. A total of 279 homes in four new neighborhoods are now eligible to purchase.
New Homes for Sale in San Juan Capistrano
Homes began opening for sale this week in Avelina, a new neighborhood near the intersection of Calle Arroyo and Paseo Tirador. “This new collection of High Performance Homes is perfectly located in an exceptionally popular area of South Orange County, known for its overall quality of life, walkability and historical charm,” said Patrick Higgins, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Southern California Division of Landsea Homes, the homebuilder, in a news release. “Interest for homes at Avelina has been strong since the first announcement, and the area is very popular with new home buyers.”
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills notches late goal then defeats Buena Park in overtime thriller
Sunny Hills teammates swarm Sam Takaki (No. 6) after his goal in the final minute of second overtime gave the Lancers a 3-2 victory over Buena Park. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After a look at records, it doesn’t appear any team has gone 10-0 in Freeway...
CureDuchenne Raises More Than $1.5 Million at Eighth Annual Napa in Newport
Nearly 20 years ago, Paul and Debra Miller received a phone call from their infant son’s doctor, telling them that their son, Hawken, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a devastating muscle disease that affects mainly boys: 15,000 in the U.S. and 300,000 worldwide. Historically, most boys who have it do not survive beyond their late twenties.
Trias MD in Newport Beach Strengthens Team with Series of Hirings and Promotions
Trias MD of Newport Beach, a musculoskeletal management company focused on delivering superior care and experiences while reducing healthcare costs, has announced a series of hirings and promotions that strengthen and round out its core team. Behind these changes is an ongoing commitment to build out the data/evidence-driven ambulatory surgery...
Andrew N. Hamilton sworn in as Orange County’s 12th Auditor-Controller
(SANTA ANA, CA) – Andrew N. Hamilton, CPA, was sworn in earlier this month as the 12th Orange County Auditor-Controller, officially taking office at noon January 2, 2023. Mr. Hamilton won the election for the office in June 2022. “I am pleased to begin my term as the independently...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, January 11, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies are forecast until the...
SCHS Boys, Girls Wrestling Programs Take Numerous Podiums at Winter Tournaments
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Boys Wrestling Sends 12 to the Podium at Nogales Superchamps Tournament. A bevy of Tritons earned their way to the podium and pushed the San Clemente...
