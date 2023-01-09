ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Fantastic Restaurants In Yakima To Get Your Teriyaki Fix!

I guess I don’t know what Teriyaki is. Weirdly, I’m just now realizing it, especially being an overweight guy who loves chicken teriyaki. As my wife & I were discussing our dinner plans and meal prepping for the next week, the topic of Teriyaki came up. I don’t want to get into how dumb I was and how confusing I made our conversation, but let’s just say, between my wife and Wikipedia, I now know more about Teriyaki besides the fact that it’s delicious.
It Would Not Be Yakima Without These 5 Businesses

Yakima, by any other name, is still Yakima. Growing up here and seeing several businesses come and go it's nice to see some staple traditions here in the valley with new ones that have popped up and stood their ground. Here are five businesses that, if they were gone, Yakima just wouldn't feel the same.
8 Celebs Spotted in the Yakima Valley

We get it, celebrities are just people like us; they eat and go to the bathroom just like anyone else... When a famous entertainer or someone with notoriety comes to town, a lively spirit seems to fill the Yakima Valley air. Excitement gets kicked up a notch. When a celebrity makes time for a visit to the Yakima Valley it does feel kind of exciting, not going to lie. In fact, the only downside to a celeb being spotted in the Yakima Valley is that the negative and the toxic people get real bent out of shape over it. They act as though we should feel ashamed to feel just a little giddy about seeing a celebrity. We, however, say hey, if you get excited about spotting a celebrity in the Yakima Valley, that’s all that counts.
Hop Capital Brewing closes doors

YAKIMA, Wash. – After five years owning Hop Capital Brewing, Jonathon Thomas and his wife Aimee Quast are closing the business. Thomas attributed the closure to lasting effects of the pandemic. The brewery saw a price increase of 300% to make their beer and the numbers couldn’t sustain the...
Bon Appétit! 3 of the Best Restaurants in Washington State are in Yakima

A huge congrats to these restaurants in the Yakima Valley. They were picked as the best places to eat by the editors of Seattle Met. But what is the Seattle Met? Well, it’s a magazine that covers everything from lifestyle, shopping, traveling, real estate, health, and eating and drinking, not only in Seattle but throughout Washington State. The Best Restaurants in Washington State had their editors spend a year traveling throughout our state in search of the best of the best in eats.
5 Restaurant in Yakima to Thrive on the Carnivore Diet

It's the new year and so many are trying new diets and doing what they can to kickstart 2023 with a new outlook and find a new routine in their eating habits. In a recent interview, Sam Hunt was talking about his diet that his guitar player got him on called the Carnivore Diet. Meat, and lots of it. If you'd like to try the Sam Hunt Diet for yourself, here are just a few options you can consider.
INKED? Yes, Even Your Yakima News Guy Has Tattoos

Okay I know many of you reading this may be surprised to know your news guy loves tattoos. It's true. No I didn't get the tattoos recently, they've been applied over the years. Tattoos were on my skin before tattoos became popular. It didn't take much to convince me to...
Languages You Need to Learn In Yakima and Washington State

Do you speak a language other than English? A new study has been released showing the three most popular languages you need to learn and use in Washington State. Officials with Writing Tips says Spanish is the most popular and useful language to learn in the state and it takes the lead on a national level as well followed by Korean and Japanese.
Pop The Top & Shine Your Ride! Cruise The Ave. Is Back in Yakima: Dates Announced

I’m sick of the snow, so I’m looking forward to the warmer weather. The longer days, brighter nights. Getting into your car and just GOING! No need to sit and scrape your windshield or warm up the engine. Or even shovel the driveway before you pull out. I cannot wait to kick back with the windows down, music up, friends riding shotgun, and the breeze blowing through my scalp (I’m bald). I cannot wait to Cruising The Ave.!
Rhubarb Market Closing Down on January 31

After eight years in the local produce market, Rhubarb Market is closing their doors on January 31. The Rhubarb Market is an enclave of local organic produce, handcrafted specialty goods, located in downtown Wenatchee 10 N Wenatchee Ave. Owner of Rhubarb Market Sandi Bammer decided to open a local produce...
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?

Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron

Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
Ready To Adopt? Yakima Humane Society Adoption Event This Saturday!

There is truth to the saying that “you don’t rescue the pet; the pet rescues you.” I really know that to be the case. When I met my little dog Rusty, he ran up and jumped on me. I laughed, petted him, and got puppy kisses. When his owner came up to me, I joked about bartering for him, and they told me they were needing a new home for him. He’s been with my wife & I for almost 10 years. The same joy can happen to you.
‘We shouldn’t be swept under the rug’: Advocates support WA lawmakers’ push for MMIWP cold case unit

It’s been four years since Rosenda Strong went missing from Legends Casino in Toppenish. It’s been three years since her remains were found in a freezer, abandoned at a dumpsite off of U.S. Highway 97. After all this time, her sister, Cissy Reyes, still has no idea where investigators are at with the case. “Did they question the person that...
Happy Valentine’s Day, Here’s a Hand Made Gift, I bought! Upcoming Craft Fairs & Bazaars

Sure, you can spend the money on throw-away gifts. The kind that ANYONE can find at a store the night before Valentine’s Day. But that’s not you. You’re classy; you plan ahead. You know that candy and flowers lose their appeal over time. Surprise your special someone with something a bit personal. Something that is handmade, and someone spent time crafting it.
Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit

SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
State Route 821 reopens between Yakima and Ellensburg after rock slides

State Route 821 between Selah and Ellensburg reopened Thursday afternoon after state geotechnical experts determined there was no risk of additional rockfall. The Washington state Department of Transportation closed SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon Wednesday night into Thursday because of rock slides in the area about 6 miles south of Ellensburg, regional spokesperson for WSDOT Summer Derrey said Thursday.
