Fairmont Police Academy ready to welcome first-ever cadets
The new Police Academy in Fairmont is set to welcome its first-ever class of cadets next week.
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University alum and a promising basketball prospect of the 1950s has passed away at the age of 89. When Pete White chose WVU, that sparked a passion for his alma mater that was reflected in his lasting legacy of service. White is remembered...
Chef Aaròn Sánchez forms collaboration with WVU Dining
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Mexican food dining station on the WVU campus arrives with collaboration from Chef Aaròn Sánchez. “I’m a Mountaineer and I didn’t know it,” said Chef Sánchez. WVU Dining has parented with Chef Aaròn Sánchez and Sodexo to take...
Morgantown loses bid to host Olympic Diving Trials
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - USA Diving has announced where the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials will be at. Unfortunately, Morgantown lost the bid to host the trials. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials will instead be held at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, officials said. Officials said the announcement...
WVU OL Doug Nester Announces his Return
West Virginia offensive lineman Doug Nester will remain in Morgantown
Mannington Middle School gets over $1-million in unclaimed stock
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mannington Middle School got a special visit from the state treasurer today and he brought a present from the past with him. Over a million dollars was presented to Mannington Middle School’s library. The library is named after the first female doctor from West Virginia...
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
Morgantown artist releasing debut solo album ‘Appalachian Gothic’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown-raised country artist Erik Vincent Huey is releasing his debut solo album, “Appalachian Gothic,” an album inspired by the struggles of coal miners and the Appalachia coal wars. The album is set to release next Friday, Jan. 20. While writing the album, Huey sought to channel “that spirit of fierce independence […]
Children not raised by two parents face health care limitations, WVU study finds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One researcher at WVU has found that health care can provide limitations when children aren’t raised by both parents. Many children today may not live with their biological or adoptive parents, and that can cause problems when it comes to receiving health care. Jonathon Beckmeyer...
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
WVU Medicine opens expansion on Fairmont Gateway Clinic
On Monday, WVU Medicine officially opened it's $1.5 million expansion on the Fairmont Gateway Clinic.
First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson joined First at 4 on Thursday. In addition to playing some music, they talked about an MLK event happening this weekend in Morgantown, how culture influences Appalachian music, and how venues have changed over the years. You can watch the full...
Celebrity chef visits WVU for new restaurant opening
Internationally-known chef Aarón Sanchez visited West Virginia University for the grand opening of a new campus dining option.
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Jan. 12
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses getting ahead in 2023. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
BOE: Mannington Middle School tower not an overall structural issue
Marion County Schools officials have called in an outside engineering firm to check the structural integrity of the state's oldest operating school.
Bob Huggins Addresses Larry Harrison’s Dismissal on Radio Show
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins addressed on his weekly radio show the dismissal of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison spent 24 seasons under Huggins during one stint at Cincinnati (1989-97) and one at West Virginia (2007-23). “I don’t have a lot to say about it because I wasn’t...
Current and Former West Virginia Players Unhappy With Larry Harrison Firing
Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison “parted ways” with the university this evening. Although it was clear that changes were needed within the basketball program, many players have expressed their displeasure with the decision. Former West Virginia star and current New York...
