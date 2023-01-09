State Controller Malia M. Cohen issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 California State Budget:. “In light of current economic uncertainties, I commend the Governor for crafting a budget that is sensible and continues to dedicate resources vital to the well-being of all Californians. The Governor’s ongoing investment in public health, housing, education, climate resiliency, and innovative mental health solutions are all cornerstones of a continued strong and prosperous California. The Governor’s watchful stewardship and prioritization of finite state resources is the reason California’s economy is on track to become the fourth-largest economy in the world.”

