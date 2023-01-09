Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris issues statement on Governor’s proposed budget
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Chair of the Accountability & Administrative Review Committee, released the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed 2023-2024 State Budget:. “The Governor’s budget proposal comes during a moment of challenge and opportunity as we continue to navigate supply chain crisis, rampant inflation and economic...
localocnews.com
Controller Cohen responds to Governor’s proposed budget
State Controller Malia M. Cohen issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-24 California State Budget:. “In light of current economic uncertainties, I commend the Governor for crafting a budget that is sensible and continues to dedicate resources vital to the well-being of all Californians. The Governor’s ongoing investment in public health, housing, education, climate resiliency, and innovative mental health solutions are all cornerstones of a continued strong and prosperous California. The Governor’s watchful stewardship and prioritization of finite state resources is the reason California’s economy is on track to become the fourth-largest economy in the world.”
localocnews.com
Assembly Republican Leader issues statement on Newsom budget proposal
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) issued the following statement on Gov. Newsom’s 2023-24 budget proposal:. “Democrat politicians have wasted a record surplus on new social programs and pork projects, while allowing our aging infrastructure to crumble. Now we are faced with a $22 billion deficit as a result of their fiscal recklessness. It’s high time we refocus our budget on the core functions of government.
localocnews.com
Janet Nguyen: California budget must prioritize Californians
Senator Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach), California Senate Minority Caucus Chair, reacts to Governor Newsom’s announcement of the 2023-2024 proposed budget. “A budget must be about priorities. Taxpayers cannot afford more empty promises and failures. They deserve results,” said Senator Janet Nguyen. “Taxpayer dollars must be spent wisely. Every...
localocnews.com
Newsom: 2023-24 State Budget invests in Californians while safeguarding State’s future
Governor Gavin Newsom introduced a 2023-24 state budget proposal that maintains the state’s unprecedented investments in Californians while fortifying the state’s strong fiscal foundation amid economic and revenue uncertainties ahead. “With our state and nation facing economic headwinds, this budget keeps the state on solid economic footing while...
localocnews.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
localocnews.com
L.A. man who built equipment to steal your credit card info at gas stations sentenced
SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced today to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan, age 40, admitted in his plea agreement that he built “skimmers”—customized electronic...
Comments / 0