HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021. Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts. Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...

HIALEAH, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO