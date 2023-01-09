Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Click10.com
Local Black leaders feel ‘disrespected’ after Miami commission removes every member of Virginia Key Beach Park Trust
With questions rising about the future of historic Virginia Key after Miami Mayor Francis Suarez refused to veto the city’s takeover of the board of trustees, many Black local leaders are now angered by the decision. Patrick Range, II. is the now-former chairman of the Virginia Key Beach Park...
Click10.com
Family dispute allegedly led to sudden closure of Miami private school
MIAMI – Parents were still showing up Tuesday outside the Allapattah Wynwood School in Miami after the non-profit, private school suddenly closed its doors, leaving its 150 students without a place to learn. “It ain’t easy,” one father, Quinton Evans, said. “Every day my son is (asking), ‘When the...
Click10.com
YMCA of South Florida hosts annual MLK breakfast, luncheon
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The YMCA of South Florida and more than 1,000 business and city leaders are gathering on Friday in Fort Lauderdale and Miami to honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. The annual event includes a breakfast in Broward County, luncheon in Miami-Dade County and a...
WSVN-TV
Teacher at Brownsville school accused of slapping 5th grader multiple times
MIAMI (WSVN) - The parents of a 10-year-old student at a Miami school are demanding accountability after his teacher allegedly slapped the boy multiple times. A picture of the fifth grader taken by his grandmother shows his right cheek swollen. The boy’s family said he told his grandmother that his...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
thisfunktional.com
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
caneswarning.com
9 Miami football 2022 transfers committed after spring semester began
Nine of the 12 2022 transfers signed by the Miami football program committed to the Hurricanes after the beginning of the spring semester on January 18. Defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein, wide receiver Frank Ladson and running back Henry Parrish were the only 2022 transfers to commit to Miami before the semester began.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miami Gardens, FL
Miami Gardens is a vibrant city in the northern part of Miami-Dade County, Florida. Miami Gardens derives its name from a major landmark: State Road 860. The Miami Gardens Drive traverses this populated neighborhood. The city sits on the northern edge of Miami and is just 16 miles away from...
floridabulldog.org
Study shows more homeless deaths in Broward than Miami-Dade as rates spike in both counties
Numbers show that homelessness, which shortens lives everywhere, is twice as lethal in Broward as in Miami-Dade. The comparative data points come from a study of homeless deaths in 2016 through 2020 that The Guardian newspaper reported last year, as well as from the study’s author. “The average person...
cw34.com
Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
CBS News
Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools
MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development
HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands."This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021. Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts. Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center...
luxury-houses.net
An Exquisite Modern New Construction built among Stately Palms and Mature Oak Trees in Miami, Florida Hits The Market for $4.4 Million
9765 SW 110th Street Home in Miami, Florida for Sale. 9765 SW 110th Street, Miami, Florida is an exquisite modern new construction built among stately palms and mature oak trees on a quiet cul-de-sac, experience the ultimate South Florida lifestyle lounging around the 38′ pool with spa and 3 beaches. This Home in Miami offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9765 SW 110th Street, please contact Sande Keil (Phone: 305-479-0972) at Compass Florida for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
FIU student, researcher stranded in airboat incident near Everglades in West Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Rescue crews were at the scene Wednesday afternoon after an airboat incident left two women stranded in the Everglades near west Broward County. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 75 and Mile Marker 40. Sky 10 flew over the scene where two women...
caribbeantoday.com
North Miami Mayor extends Condolences to an Icon in the Haitian community
North Miami, FL – Local residents in the City of North Miami and throughout the Haitian. American community mourn the recent loss of a great icon and community activist, Jean-Claude Exulien, 85. Well known as Mét Zin, Exulien was an advocate for immigration rights of Haitians seeking asylum in the United States. He also fought to address the needs of the migrant population and used his position as the social services director of the Haitian American Community Association of Dade County to facilitate.
Continued Patience with Transfer Portal Will Help Miami
The Transfer Portal can help make Miami a different 2023 team.
Expert 90% sure geological conditions did not cause Surfside condo collapse
MIAMI - The investigation into the Champlain Towers South collapse is not quite at the finish line. Even so, new information shared at Tuesday night's Surfside commission meeting begins to rule out one potential contributing factor."We're 90% sure the geological conditions did not contribute to the collapse of Champlain South," said Surfside's hired forensic engineer Allyn Kilsheimer.He updated the town on his findings, believing the ground was not a root cause of the collapse. His investigation, though, reveals problems with the original design of the building more than 40 years ago."We also know there were design mistakes in those drawings...
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
