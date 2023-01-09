Read full article on original website
6 people struck by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multiple-pedestrian crash that occurred along Olive Road near the intersection of Eagles Way.
North Augusta Public Safety searching for man involved in larceny
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta Public Safety is searching for a subject in reference to a larceny. He is suspected to be in the area of the Walmart on Edgefield Road, according to authorities. If you recognize him please contact public safety at 803-279-2121.
Pedestrian speaks out after group is hit by vehicles
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - fox54 has NEW DETAILS ABOUT A CRASH INVOLVING SIX PEDESTRIANS HIT BY TWO SEPARATE VEHICLES wednesday NIGHT. DEVRON MITCHELL IS RECOVERING AT HOME. BUT HOURS AGO, he says THAT WASN’T THE CASE. iN A PHONE CALL, MITCHELL TELLS FOX54 THAT IT HAPPENED AROUND 8P.M. WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF HIS BUSINESS, PURPOSE CENTER, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLIVE ROAD AND EAGLES WAY.
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
Drivers raise concerns about speeding on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within 24 hours, cars hit seven people in the Augusta area. Six of those were on Olive Road, and another on Tobacco Road. We took a look at what neighbors call a dangerous speedway that needs more enforcement. It’s not uncommon for drivers to speed down...
Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
1 in critical condition after group hit by 2 vehicles on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Olive Road at Eagle Way was shut down after an accident with injuries involving six pedestrians and two separate vehicles. According to dispatchers with the sheriff’s office, the call came in a 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say two...
Richmond County deputies search for missing homeless man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office looking for runaway 16-year-old
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a runaway teenager. Officials say Sheresa Smith, 16, left her home after telling her family she was going to the movies with her boyfriend on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s...
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
One in critical condition, several injured after two vehicles hit pedestrians on Olive Road
Several people were injured after a collision Wednesday night near T.W. Josey High School.
Officials say they followed ‘the protocol’ leading up to dog attack
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After talking to Justin Gilstrap’s aunt about prior incidents involving the dogs that attacked him, we’re hearing from Columbia County about why there didn’t seem to be a follow-up after the dog’s owner received the final warning. There were multiple calls for...
Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County. A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.
Police in Harlem investigate child death
HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer. Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine. Easterlin is also charged with...
