Pedestrian speaks out after group is hit by vehicles

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - fox54 has NEW DETAILS ABOUT A CRASH INVOLVING SIX PEDESTRIANS HIT BY TWO SEPARATE VEHICLES wednesday NIGHT. DEVRON MITCHELL IS RECOVERING AT HOME. BUT HOURS AGO, he says THAT WASN’T THE CASE. iN A PHONE CALL, MITCHELL TELLS FOX54 THAT IT HAPPENED AROUND 8P.M. WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN FRONT OF HIS BUSINESS, PURPOSE CENTER, NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF OLIVE ROAD AND EAGLES WAY.
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
Pedestrian injured by vehicle at Tobacco, Windsor Spring roads

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pedestrian was injured in a traffic accident Thursday afternoon on Tobacco Road near Windsor Springs Road, according to Richmond County emergency dispatchers. The accident was reported just after noon in front of a Circle K near a CVS and KJ’s supermarket, according to a witness....
Drivers raise concerns about speeding on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Within 24 hours, cars hit seven people in the Augusta area. Six of those were on Olive Road, and another on Tobacco Road. We took a look at what neighbors call a dangerous speedway that needs more enforcement. It’s not uncommon for drivers to speed down...
Man wanted after December stabbing in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is wanted in Richmond County after stabbing a male victim on Deans Bridge Road in December. Hassan Hopgood, 36, is wanted in connection with the aggravated assault that occurred Dec. 30 at the intersection of Deans Bridge Road and Milledgeville Road. Hopgood is described...
Richmond County deputies search for missing homeless man

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for a homeless man on Wednesday afternoon. Around 12:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Jesus Quintanilla, 62, has been missing since Jan. 4. Quintanilla is described to be 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds,...
Woman recounts terrifying moment of group hit on Olive Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say two separate cars at the intersection of Olive Road and Eagles Way hit six people Wednesday night, sending multiple to the hospital. Now, a woman standing there when it happened is speaking out. We talked to her about the terrifying moment and how she avoided getting hit herself. The intersection is where LaShawn Vines says her life flashed before her eyes.
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
2 more suspects sought in fatal October shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two more suspects in an October murder at the Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found...
‘We all lost it’: Kids heartbroken after crash kills Aiken teacher

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A four-car crash took the life of a North Aiken Elementary School teacher on Jan. 8. Sabrina Molina, 43, leaves behind four kids. It happened at Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway, and we spoke with a student about the loss of her favorite teacher. There’s...
Tornado confirmed as source of damage in McDuffie County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that a tornado is to blame for storm damage that happened Thursday in McDuffie County. A day after severe storm systems swept through the CSRA and much of the rest of Georgia, crews from the federal agency were on the ground in McDuffie and Warren counties examining the damage.
Police in Harlem investigate child death

HARLEM, Ga. (WFXG) - The Harlem Police Department says it is investigating the death of a child early Thursday morning. Police say they, along with the Harlem Fire Department, responded to a house on Village Run shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday. Once on the scene, police say they provided CPR and medical aid to the juvenile until EMS arrived.
Identified: Burned body found in Aiken County July 2022

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified a body found in a burned-out car. On July 28, 2022, Aiken County authorities reported on the death of an individual who had been found in a burned vehicle on Boggy Gut Road off Williston Road. After DNA testing, that victim has been […]
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer. Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine. Easterlin is also charged with...
