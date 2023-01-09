Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GCSO warns of cancer scam targeting church members
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning residents not to fall victim to a scam claiming to raise money for cancer victims. According to GCSO, members of a local church have received emails that appear to be from the pastor asking for donations.
Guns, drugs seized near King Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) recently arrested multiple people who were found to be in possession of guns and drugs after an encounter in a King Street parking garage. According to CPD, officers were patrolling the garage at 399 King Street the night of January...
Deputies seeking vehicle in Awendaw trailer thefts
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released an image of a pick-up truck possibly connected to two separate trailer thefts in the Awendaw area. CCSO stated in a release that the two theft incidents reported to the sheriff’s office happened a short distance from...
CCSO: NY man arrested for Colleton County murder
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of a fatal shooting. According to CCSO, deputies and fire-rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Platinum Road around 7:30 a.m. in reference to a man lying face down on the side of the road.
Lowcountry group working to combat increase in human trafficking
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – According to a new report from the State Attorney General’s office, more than 250 people in South Carolina were likely victims of human trafficking in 2022. That number is trending upward and Charleston has the second-highest rate of reported human trafficking cases statewide. Lowcountry...
Warming centers opening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming centers will open across the Lowcountry January 13-15 as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston) Saturday. Aldersgate United Methodist Church (1444 Remount Road, North Charleston) Hibben United Methodist Church (690 Coleman Boulevard, Mount...
News 2 to begin newscast livestream delay
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, WCBD-TV News 2 will begin making its newscasts available on counton2.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will continue to make highlights of our newscasts available...
CofC Libraries to launch Oral History Initiative
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) Libraries will launch a new push to preserve oral traditions and memories from Lowcountry residents thanks to a $150,000 grant. The money is being provided by the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation’s “Broadening Narratives” initiative in support of the Lowcountry...
Water main break impacting traffic on IOP
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) is warning residents of a traffic diversion Thursday evening due to a water main break. According to IOPPD, Isle of Palms Water and Sewer crews were on scene shortly after 7:00 p.m. The water main break...
Flights from Charleston Int’l Airport ‘gradually resuming’ after FAA outage
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP/WCBD) – Hundreds of flights nationwide were impacted Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said they are experiencing computer issues. Just before 7 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 1,200 delayed flights within, into or out of the United States, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Most...
Country star Eric Church bringing outdoor concert tour to Credit One Stadium
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- American country music star Eric Church is bringing his “Outsiders Revival Tour” to the Lowcountry this summer. The “Heart on Fire” singer will perform at Credit One Stadium on June 30 with special guests Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade. He announced the...
