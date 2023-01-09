ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO confirms

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate died by suicide in his cell at the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Deputies said the 31-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been named, was found during observation checks hanging in...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Two arrested, charged with murder

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
PLEASANTON, TX
KSAT 12

City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

