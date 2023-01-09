Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Open Court: The trial of Andre McDonald, Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife
SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the trial for Andre McDonald is set to begin on Jan. 17 with jury selection. With the trial days away, KSAT Reporter Erica Hernandez recaps the events that led to his arrest and also a look at what we can expect from the upcoming trial.
KTSA
San Antonio child predator to serve 20 years in prison, pay $100K to victims
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 20 years in prison for a San Antonio man convicted of sexually exploiting children. Tanner Real, 22, will also have to pay $100,000 in restitution to his victims. According to court documents, Real extorted 10 minor victims into producing sexually explicit...
KSAT 12
Disgraced San Antonio lawyer’s belongings to be auctioned after bankruptcy and fraud, money laundering indictment
SAN ANTONIO – The belongings of a former San Antonio lawyer who allegedly used client money to pay for his debt and “extravagant lifestyle” will soon be available for auction on January 19. Christopher John Pettit, 55, was indicted for five counts of wire fraud and three...
KSAT 12
These three techniques are among the most common warning signs you are the target of fraud
SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever been hijacked?. You’re forced into believing there’s not enough time, so you need to “act now.” An evildoer made their way into your account, and to stop it, you should “click here” to alert the proper authorities.
Bexar County jail inmate dies after taking his own life, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — An inmate died by suicide at Bexar County Jail on Thursday after efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's office. Just before 12:30 p.m., the unidentified 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the jail, having hung himself inside his cell, BCSO officials said.
COVID Tracker: Bexar County transitions to weekly reporting for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — As Texas doctors warn of a rapidly spreading new COVID variant that could make its way to the Lone Star State, Bexar County health authorities are transitioning to weekly reports about case totals and virus-related fatalities. Officials reported 2,497 new cases since last Wednesday, bringing the...
KSAT 12
Inmate dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail, BCSO confirms
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate died by suicide in his cell at the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Deputies said the 31-year-old inmate, who hasn’t been named, was found during observation checks hanging in...
New COVID strain is 'more transmissible than any other variant,' and likely already in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — In late November, the COVID-19 omicron variant XBB.1.5 represented only 1% of U.S. cases, according to the CDC. Five weeks later, it represents 27.6% of national cases. Metro Health Director Anita Kurian told KENS 5 that both vaccinated individuals and people who have been infected by...
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
KSAT 12
Man bragged about stabbing another man in face, neck following argument, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the face and neck last month near the Hays Street Bridge. San Antonio police said on the night of Dec. 27, a 46-year-old man and a woman had an argument under the bridge, and several people demanded that he leave the group.
KTSA
Belongings of former San Antonio lawyer to be auctioned off
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you are looking for a pool table, piano, ventriloquist dummies and fun house mirrors, an upcoming auction might be your solution. Those items, as well as hundreds of others, belonging to attorney Christopher John Pettit will be auctioned starting January 19 at 8 a.m. through February 2 by Mel Davis Auctions.
Pleasanton Express
Two arrested, charged with murder
Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked swiftly to arrest two individuals on Thursday, Jan. 5 in connection with the alleged murder of a 25-year-old man, who was found deceased on Tessman Road north of the city limits of Pleasanton on Tuesday, Jan. 3. David Taije Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio will provide travel support for asylum seekers, officials say
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio announced it will provide travel support for asylum seekers as they make their way across the U.S. to their final destinations. San Antonio is partnering with the City of Austin for this endeavor, which began Jan. 11 after the city reportedly saw an influx of asylum seekers seeking transportation, according to city officials.
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
KSAT 12
ATM technician assaulted during robbery; Comal County Crime Stoppers seeks clues
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is seeking tips from the public in connection with an ATM robbery. According to police, a maroon Dodge Charger approached an ATM technician working on a machine at the Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union located in the 1800 block of Highway 46 West at approximately 12 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Fascinating things you might not know about S.A.'s Phil Hardberger Park
The urban green space is a haven for humans and wildlife alike.
Family of five are no longer missing in Bexar County, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO — Update: BCSO says all the individuals have been found and are safe. A search was underway for a San Antonio-area woman and her four grandchildren who were last seen Sunday afternoon near Calaveras Lake, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Melissa Osorio, 58, and the...
KSAT 12
Your child has a viral rash, but which one is it? Here’s a comparison.
SAN ANTONIO – It’s no secret this year has been extreme when it comes to the spread of viruses like flu, RSV and COVID-19, among several others. These illnesses are hitting kids especially hard. Among the many symptoms of a viral infection is a rash. However, for many...
KTSA
Clayton Perry to return to San Antonio City Council after leave of absence, DWI charge
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Clayton Perry is set to return to San Antonio City Council on Thursday. KSAT-TV reports that numerous members of the council have confirmed Perry’s intentions. Perry took a leave of absence in mid-November, which was just days after a hit-and-run accident he was...
KSAT 12
Cassiano Homes community traumatized by callous killing of woman
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people witnessed a Cassiano Homes resident being dragged by a vehicle before she was declared dead in the middle of the street minutes later. People who declined to show their faces said Thursday that tensions have been rising over some time between kids in the neighborhood and it’s escalated to involve their parents.
