15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall
In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
Southeast Soon to Get Blasted by Bad Weather, Potential Tornadoes: See Forecast
For weeks, severe weather has battered the West Coast and central US, and now, it’s coming for the Southeast. Severe storms are expected to sweep the southeastern states today (January 12), producing heavy rain, high winds, and large hail, with the possibility of tornadoes. According to the National Weather...
What It Means When Your Feet Are Peeling
Peeling feet can be not only embarrassing but painful as well. If you notice your feet can't seem to stay moisturized, here are some possible reasons why.
boldsky.com
Hypertension: Is It Risky To Drink Black Coffee? What Is The Safe Amount?
An adult's blood pressure is measured by the force exerted by the blood against the blood vessels. The normal blood pressure for an adult is 120/80 mmHg, and any deviation from this is considered unhealthy. Hypotension occurs when your blood pressure decreases, whereas hypertension occurs when your blood pressure rises to unhealthy levels [1].
AOL Corp
Southern US at risk of severe storms, drenching downpours
The same cross-country storm poised to unleash wintry weather across portions of the central and eastern United States during the latter part of the week will bring severe weather hazards to the South, AccuWeather forecasters say. Mild air will build to early springlike levels as warm, moist air flows northward...
Pediatric Dentists Are Seeing An Influx Of ‘COVID Cavities’ In Kids
Bad news, y’all: “covid cavities” are very much a thing — as if parents needed another lingering side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic to worry about. Experts believe that time spent at home during quarantine lead to more sugary snacks and more lax schedules and dental hygienic practices for kids and teens, leading to an influx of cavities.
natureworldnews.com
California Severe Weather Increases Risk of Rare Tornadoes
The California storm, which has been furious for several days already, has led to the occurrence of severe weather across the state, increasing the risk of rare tornadoes amid prolonged heavy rain and strong winds. US meteorologists warned of a slight tornado risk, an infrequent phenomenon in the Golden State...
natureworldnews.com
Isolated Tornadoes, Hail and Flooding Downpours Expected in Southern US This Week, Forecast Warns
The latest weather forecast warned severe weather conditions could unload starting Wednesday night in portions of the Southern U.S, causing possible isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and flooding downpours. People residing in the affected areas must keep updated with the weather, especially the emergence of isolated tornadoes. The second week of...
