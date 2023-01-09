ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger

The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
MOSCOW, ID
TODAY.com

Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody

A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Bryan Kohberger may have returned to Idaho murders scene hours after killings, arrest affidavit reveals

Suspect Bryan Kohberger may have returned to the scene of the Idaho murders hours after the four student victims were slain, an arrest affidavit reveals.Authorities state in the affidavit that network data shows that the movements of Mr Kohberger’s cellphone were consistent with the white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime on 13 November.The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.Police state in the affidavit that they believe that the students...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Miami

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at a home near campus in November, appeared in an Idaho court Thursday for the second time.A preliminary hearing for his case was set for June 26. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, with his defense team asking the court for time to prepare for the case.Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed at the women's rental home in Moscow, Idaho. He also faces a...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer

The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy