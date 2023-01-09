Read full article on original website
Idaho student’s dad reportedly sees link between slain daughter, Bryan Kohberger
The man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students reportedly had a connection to one of them. Steve Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, said he was beginning to see links between Bryan Kohberger, 28, and his daughter, according to ABC News. He said he wasn’t ready yet to discuss the connections, and said no one in his family recognized the suspect. “Now that there’s a person and a name that someone can specifically look for and see if there’s any connections in any way. So they’re just trying to figure it out,” the family’s attorney, Shanon Grey, told ABC News. Goncalves vowed to...
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Bryan Kohberger Classmate Reveals Telltale Sign He Made About Idaho Murders
Kohberger's reticence to join a discussion about the killings of four University of Idaho students appeared out of character, said one of his classmates.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family
The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Kaylee Goncalves May Not Have Been Idaho Killer's Target: Family's Lawyer
Shanon Gray said Goncalves' family were "not sold" on the idea that Kaylee was specifically picked out by the attacker.
Investigators reveal new information tying Idaho murders to Bryan Kohlberger
Bryan Kohlberger, a 28-year-old criminology PhD student at nearby Washington State University, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
Idaho Killer May Have Been Indoors When Victims Came Home—Criminologist
Criminologist Casey Jordan said individuals who commit these crimes don't want surprises so the killer may have been in the house when the victims arrived.
Idaho murders: 5 key pieces of evidence against Bryan Kohberger
The case against Bryan Kohberger for the Idaho quadruple homicide appears strong.
Person of interest, linked to University of Idaho slayings, is taken into custody
A person linked to the slayings of four University of Idaho students has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources said Friday. The apprehension of Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was made in Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, law enforcement sources told NBC News. A judge ordered his extradition...
A TikTok psychic claimed to have solved the University of Idaho murders. Her ‘suspect’ is suing
A self-described psychic sleuth on TikTok claimed to have solved the murders of four students at the University of Idaho in November, accusing a professor at the school of conspiring to murder the students in order to cover up an illicit affair. How did she crack the case? Tarot cards.
Bryan Kohberger may have returned to Idaho murders scene hours after killings, arrest affidavit reveals
Suspect Bryan Kohberger may have returned to the scene of the Idaho murders hours after the four student victims were slain, an arrest affidavit reveals.Authorities state in the affidavit that network data shows that the movements of Mr Kohberger’s cellphone were consistent with the white Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime on 13 November.The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at their King Road rental house opposite the University of Idaho in the city of Moscow on 13 November.Police state in the affidavit that they believe that the students...
Sister of murdered Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves says it's chilling to learn 'true evil was watching'
The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who was stabbed to death on Nov. 13 said it has been chilling to learn that suspect Bryan Kohberger, 28, appears to have been watching the Moscow home in the months prior to the murders. “We had no idea....
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appears in court
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students at a home near campus in November, appeared in an Idaho court Thursday for the second time.A preliminary hearing for his case was set for June 26. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, with his defense team asking the court for time to prepare for the case.Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were stabbed at the women's rental home in Moscow, Idaho. He also faces a...
Police Say They Will Try to Accommodate Idaho Murder Suspect’s Vegan Diet
Following the arrival of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Latah County jail, authorities reveal they will try to accommodate the 28-year-old’s vegan diet while he’s in custody. While speaking to NewsNation, the Latah County Sheriff revealed that the jail is currently trying to accommodate the Idaho...
Mother in Oregon cold case hopes Idaho murders will help find her son’s killer
The mother of a man who was stabbed in the middle of the night in 2021 along with his wife, believes that the focus on the Idaho murders might help find her son’s killer.Online sleuths have been debating the similarities between the murders of four Idaho University students and the Oregon cold case from 13 August 2021. Myra Juetten, the mother of 26-year-old Travis Juetten, said she hoped that the Idaho case will bring attention to the stabbings of her son and his 24-year-old wife Jamilyn Juetten.Ms Juetten said: “There’s a lot of similarities. I have no proof there’s...
5 revelations from the University of Idaho killings court document released this week
The surviving roommate witnessed the suspect leaving the crime scene, and phone records show the suspect returned to the scene just hours later.
New details on the University of Idaho murders case revealed
Investigators say in court documents that Bryan Kohberger carried out the murders of four University of Idaho students in the dead of night while one of the surviving roommates was awake. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has the latest updates on the chilling case.Jan. 6, 2023.
