CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November. The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO