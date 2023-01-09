Read full article on original website
Person found shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found to shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive. When they...
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East Charlotte
Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a brazen shooting suspect who thought nothing of human life.
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies, North Carolina police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, told officers she thought she hit something, but […]
WCNC
Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
WBTV
Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
Investigation underway after deadly Salisbury house fire, officials say
SALISBURY, N.C. — One person is dead and another is hurt after a house fire Friday in Salisbury, officials in Rowan County confirmed to Channel 9. The fire started just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is located off Old Concord Road. When firefighters got there, the sheriff’s...
Driver arrested over a month after hitting person on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November. The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.
Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
cityofgastonia.com
(UPDATE: Suspect is in Custody) Detectives Investigate Homicide; Suspect Wanted for Murder
____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Gastonia, N.C. - January 12, 2023: Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) are investigating the homicide of 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhar of Gastonia that occurred outside a home yesterday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m. yesterday evening, the Gaston County Emergency Communications Center received a call for the sound...
WCNC
Gastonia murder suspect in custody
Gastonia Police say Christopher Hill turned himself in this afternoon. Hill is accused of killing his stepfather.
'About $5,000 worth of materials that I almost lost' | Property theft is on the rise in Charlotte, including cases involving new construction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's a late night for Jeff Seabury on Thursday, Jan. 12. He finished up a custom bathroom on a new build on Charlotte's west side. He's been building homes for the last five years through his company Seabury Construction LLC. He said not much has changed -- except for one big thing.
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
WBTV
Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
WBTV
Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
Suspects sought in shooting outside Huntersville amusement center: PD
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Suspects are being sought after Huntersville police say gunshots rang out after a dispute at a local amusement center, Huntersville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night at Frankie’s Fun Park on Bryton Corporate Center Drive. An initial investigation revealed a […]
WBTV
Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide
Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office believe the murders of David Land and Michael Mitchke may have been connected. Four men were killed on Tuesday after the vehicle they were in was involved in a fatal crash, and an ensuing fire. CMPD searching for suspects in Charlotte pawn shop...
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
An Uber driver has been released from the hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries following a brazen attack this weekend, CMPD says.
