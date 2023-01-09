ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Person found shot to death in vehicle in northeast Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was found to shot to death inside a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive. When they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man accused of killing stepfather now in custody, Gastonia police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man was found dead in Gastonia Wednesday evening, and police say his own stepson is accused of shooting him. The Gastonia Police Department said they responded to West 6th Avenue near Garrison Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. after multiple gunshots were reported. They arrived at a home to find 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhr dead of at least one gunshot wound.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Death investigation underway on W. 6th Ave. in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation that began late Wednesday night. A WBTV crew was on the scene on West 6th Avenue, in the area of West Garrison Boulevard and South Weldon Street, around 11:30 p.m. They saw what appeared to be a body under...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Driver arrested over a month after hitting person on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November. The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cityofgastonia.com

(UPDATE: Suspect is in Custody) Detectives Investigate Homicide; Suspect Wanted for Murder

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Gastonia, N.C. - January 12, 2023: Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) are investigating the homicide of 34-year-old Braxton Devin Farquhar of Gastonia that occurred outside a home yesterday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m. yesterday evening, the Gaston County Emergency Communications Center received a call for the sound...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found In Pond Identified As Suspected Shooter In Lincoln County Woman’s Death

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff’s detectives have identified a body found in a pond near the scene of a deadly shooting in Denver, North Carolina. Investigators say Anthony Herriott, 30, is the suspect they were looking for in the fatal shooting of Debra Jackson. She was found shot in the head in the front lawn of a home on Sherwood Lane Monday afternoon.
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Spencer Police tell residents that recent shots fired calls are believed to be gang-related

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Spencer Police Department is warning residents to be safe and report any information after multiple shots fired calls in the past week. Police say they believe the recent firearm activities in the southern part of town are gang-related and that the town’s staff and elected officials are united in responding to the incidents, seeking information to result in justice and upholding community safety.
SPENCER, NC

