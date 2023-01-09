How many people have died in avalanches over last 10 years?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 2022-2023 winter season has been deadly for avalanches in Colorado . As of January 9, four people have died in avalanches.

Two snowmobilers died after they were caught and buried in an avalanche on Jan. 7 near Mount Epworth, which is northeast of Winter Park.

A skier died after getting caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area called the Numbers outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort on Dec. 31.

A snowboarder died after getting buried in an avalanche on Dec. 26 near Berthoud Pass.

Avalanche deaths in Colorado

The deadliest year avalanches over the last 10 years was during the winter of 2020-2021 when 12 people died.

2022-2023 (so far): 4 deaths

2021-2022: 7 deaths

2020-2021: 12 deaths

2019-2020: 6 deaths

2018-2019: 8 deaths

2017-2018: 3 deaths

2016-2017: 1 death

2015-2016: 5 deaths

2014-2015: 3 deaths

2013-2014: 8 deaths

2012-2013: 11 deaths

Preparing for the Colorado backcountry

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that tips for the Colorado backcountry have to go beyond just having great gear.

It’s a learning experience and mindset, and mentality is just as important. Tomer said preparation is key:

Get educated

Take avalanche classes

Start small

Learn from experienced backcountry skiers/snowboarders

Know your limits

Be conservative

Respect the dangers

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said you should always carry an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel in the backcountry and know how to use each tool. You should also consider riding with an inflatable avalanche airbag pack.

Transceiver: CAIC said an avalanche transceiver transmits and receives a signal that can be used to locate someone buried under snow.

CAIC said an avalanche transceiver transmits and receives a signal that can be used to locate someone buried under snow. Probe: While transceivers can get you close, CAIC said an avalanche probe is necessary to pinpoint a victim’s exact location.

While transceivers can get you close, CAIC said an avalanche probe is necessary to pinpoint a victim’s exact location. Shovel: CAIC said the average avalanche burial is four feet and avalanche debris can be hard and dense, so a sturdy avalanche shovel is essential.

CAIC said the average avalanche burial is four feet and avalanche debris can be hard and dense, so a sturdy avalanche shovel is essential. Airbag pack : An inflatable avalanche airbag pack, when properly deployed, can increase your chances of staying near the surface of an avalanche, the CAIC said.

It is also important to leave a detailed itinerary with a responsible person at home. This person should understand that it is their role to immediately report any known emergent circumstances, serious injuries or medical episodes, or an extended failure to communicate after the planned timeline of your trip.

