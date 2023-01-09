ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

How many people have died in avalanches over last 10 years?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcsMi_0k8lRe5000

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 2022-2023 winter season has been deadly for avalanches in Colorado . As of January 9, four people have died in avalanches.

Two snowmobilers died after they were caught and buried in an avalanche on Jan. 7 near Mount Epworth, which is northeast of Winter Park.

A skier died after getting caught in an avalanche in a backcountry area called the Numbers outside of Breckenridge Ski Resort on Dec. 31.

A snowboarder died after getting buried in an avalanche on Dec. 26 near Berthoud Pass.

Avalanche deaths in Colorado

The deadliest year avalanches over the last 10 years was during the winter of 2020-2021 when 12 people died.

  • 2022-2023 (so far): 4 deaths
  • 2021-2022: 7 deaths
  • 2020-2021: 12 deaths
  • 2019-2020: 6 deaths
  • 2018-2019: 8 deaths
  • 2017-2018: 3 deaths
  • 2016-2017: 1 death
  • 2015-2016: 5 deaths
  • 2014-2015: 3 deaths
  • 2013-2014: 8 deaths
  • 2012-2013: 11 deaths
Deadly conditions likely to continue, avalanche center says

Preparing for the Colorado backcountry

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said that tips for the Colorado backcountry have to go beyond just having great gear.

It’s a learning experience and mindset, and mentality is just as important. Tomer said preparation is key:

  • Get educated
  • Take avalanche classes
  • Start small
  • Learn from experienced backcountry skiers/snowboarders
  • Know your limits
  • Be conservative
  • Respect the dangers

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said you should always carry an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel in the backcountry and know how to use each tool. You should also consider riding with an inflatable avalanche airbag pack.

  • Transceiver: CAIC said an avalanche transceiver transmits and receives a signal that can be used to locate someone buried under snow.
  • Probe: While transceivers can get you close, CAIC said an avalanche probe is necessary to pinpoint a victim’s exact location.
  • Shovel: CAIC said the average avalanche burial is four feet and avalanche debris can be hard and dense, so a sturdy avalanche shovel is essential.
  • Airbag pack : An inflatable avalanche airbag pack, when properly deployed, can increase your chances of staying near the surface of an avalanche, the CAIC said.
Body of 2nd snowmobiler killed in Grand County avalanche recovered

It is also important to leave a detailed itinerary with a responsible person at home. This person should understand that it is their role to immediately report any known emergent circumstances, serious injuries or medical episodes, or an extended failure to communicate after the planned timeline of your trip.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LOVELAND, CO
matadornetwork.com

This Is Why Capitol Peak, Colorado, Is the State’s Hardest 14K Mountain

Capitol Peak in Colorado is an iconic Colorado hike that draws outdoor adventurers from all over the world. Located within the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area, Capitol Peak stands at 14,131 feet above sea level and offers stunning views of the Elk Mountain range. It’s also known as being one of...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway

STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
STERLING, CO
OutThere Colorado

Skier dies two days after collision in Aspen, Colorado

According to a January 11 press release from the Pitkin County Coroner's Office, a skier has died following an accident that took place in Aspen, Colorado on January 3. The skier, identified as David Turner, 70 and of Basalt, succumbed to his injuries on January 5, with the cause of death being stated as blunt force trauma.
ASPEN, CO
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy