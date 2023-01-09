California National Guard general fired after allegedly forcing troops to take his mother shopping

Not surprised at all! Funny he tried to act as if he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong. In what reality could the people below him actually point out the unethical things he was doing?? Power really does corrupt some people.
Trying to say this nicely, this is National Guard politics (don’t get it confused with the military). Because officers in the National Guard normally stay within the State their entire career and they drill one weekend a month for years they develop clicks or groups. When one group is in power they place their friends in leadership positions. When the other group is in power they place their friends in leadership positions. Who really thinks they would fire a general who’s served for 20-30 years for such a minor misconduct where a simple counseling would have handled it. The California TAG before this one fired a bunch of senior leadership when he took office, and the one before did the same and the one before that. Its been going on for 20 years or more and it will happen again with the next change.
He had them perform8ng acts of personal servitude and he knows that's wrong!
