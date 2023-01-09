ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Family devastated after fire destroys their Pasco County home

By Erik Waxler
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
The McGarry family has been living out of a hotel for almost a week after their home on Domino Drive in Holiday burned down just four days into the new year.

“We don’t have a house or anywhere to live right now so everything is in my van and it’s so full right now that I can’t fit anything else in there,” said Michael McGarry.

The fire started while Michael was helping his kids with bath time last Wednesday. When she got the call, his wife Nadine raced home from work.

“When I pulled up, it felt like a punch in the gut to see our first home just burning away,” said Nadine.

Mike had gotten the three children, two cats, and a dog all out safely, but the fire then took over the home. Pasco Fire officials said it’s still under investigation, but Mike said he was told it was likely an electrical fire that started in the attic.

The kids had recently got their Christmas gifts, and the three-year-old just celebrated a birthday.

“They kind of are taking it ok. Sometimes they are like, 'Mom, I want to go home,' and trying to explain to them we have no home,” said Nadine.

They have a sign on the front lawn letting everyone know they are okay and are also thankful for people who have donated to a GoFund me page .

“The night of the fire, for the first two hours, half of this neighborhood was out here, and they took my wife and the kids, and they went from a house to keep them away from it,” said Michael.

The family continues to look for a new home, but with affordable housing difficult to find, that process is adding to a difficult time.

just me
3d ago

That's sad. Once you become homeless here in Florida it's virtually impossible to find affordable housing. Hopefully they had insurance.

Barbara Felice
4d ago

Keep the faith. I'm praying that a miracle comes soon to help you and your family 🙏❤️🙏

Joanne Roedema Biggar
4d ago

How terrible!! Praying a miracle happens for them!!! 🙏🙏

