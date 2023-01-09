Read full article on original website
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
Dept. of Labor awards $33M in grants to youth and young adults for workforce success
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor announced yesterday (1/10) it is awarding $33 million in Growth Opportunities to help the youth and young adults in communities that have historically experienced disinvestment, high rates of poverty, and violent crime. Funds will be administered to 13 programs in 11 states,...
St. Louis Is One of the Easiest Places to Live Off Minimum Wage, Study Finds
St. Louis ranks fifth of 79 cities where "minimum wage goes the furthest"
Woman receives no financial help from Children’s Division with caring for kid
A south St. Louis resident says she was left high and dry by the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division.
Byers' Beat: What St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy prioritized in his first week
ST. LOUIS — Byers' Beat is a weekly column written by the I-Team's Christine Byers, who has covered public safety in St. Louis for 15 years. It is intended to offer context and analysis to the week's biggest crime stories and public safety issues. ST. LOUIS — The way...
So St. Louis: Making My Lunch While Watching a Drug Bust
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
SSM Health Medical Minute: WISH Center at St. Mary’s Hospital honored with 2022 Award
ST. LOUIS – The WISH Center at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital provides comprehensive, high-risk maternity care for women who are affected by opioid dependency. WISH stands for Women and Infant Substance Help. Because of WISH’s comprehensive pre- and post-natal care, the Center was honored with the 2022 Achievement Citation Award from the Catholic Health Association (CHA) for its commitment to our region’s health and our mission. The program uses MAT therapy (Medication Assisted Treatment), a comprehensive care model to treat persons with opioid use disorder.
Wednesday: WashU doctor notes African Americans’ unique menopause experience
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Did you know that people who menstruate will spend up to a third to half of their lives experiencing menopause? Medical professionals are still learning about menopause and utilizing ways to normalize this period of life for their patients — making it possible to uncover inequities in menopausal care and discoveries in how different demographics experience “the change” in America.
Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard
ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
South St. Louis vet clinic robbed of money and drugs Tuesday night
At 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, four teenage robbers held employees at the City Paws Clinic in south St. Louis at gunpoint just after closing, stealing money and medications.
Calls for condemned former Famous Barr building to be saved
Following a FOX 2 report on a signature building in downtown St. Louis becoming a danger to the public, the City of St. Louis took emergency action to secure the 110 Railway Exchange Building at 7th and Olive Street on Wednesday morning.
Police: Woman planned on shooting up social security office
One person is in custody after a shooting Friday morning involving officers in St. Louis.
New empowerment center opens in north St. Louis City to attain business growth, community development
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis leaders celebrated the grand opening of a new center in north St. Louis City Monday morning. The Northside Economic Empowerment Center is meant to reinvest in the area, while supporting business owners at the same time. It's in in the annex at Sumner High...
East St. Louis residents say enough with the illegal dumping
5 On Your Side reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency in this region. They said they did not have anyone available to comment Tuesday.
St. Louis-based grocery chain's parent company refinances debt
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Moran Foods LLC, the St. Ann-based parent company of the Save A Lot grocery business, said it has completed a debt refinancing that will provide it with more liquidity and operational flexibility while lowering its borrowing costs. Moran said last week in a press...
Mayor Tishaura Jones signs $93M investment in disenfranchised communities
While attending Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the Northside Economic Empowerment Center, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced that she’d approved a measure bringing $93 million in federal money to help disinvested communities.
Imo's latest move aims to increase the options for ordering its pizza
ST. LOUIS — Imo’s Pizza on Wednesday launched its new app, as the iconic purveyor of St. Louis-style pizza looks to improve its customers’ experience and adapt to changing industry trends. The family-owned company's existing app was due for a refresh, said Nichole Carpenter, Imo’s director of...
Trayvon Martin's mom urges Black St. Louisans to vote and become jurors to fight for justice
The mother of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin urged people in the St. Louis region to vote in local elections and people of color to participate in jury duty to help more Black families receive justice through the nation’s court system. Sybrina Fulton delivered the keynote speech about hope...
Metro East law enforcement agencies won't enforce assault weapon ban, leaders say
MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — Leaders with many law enforcement agencies in the Metro East were up in arms about the Protect Illinois Communities Act on Thursday. Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing joined several other sheriff departments expressing disappointment in the new state law banning assault weapons, and the sale of high-capacity magazines.
St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide
ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
