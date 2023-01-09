ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

SSM Health Medical Minute: WISH Center at St. Mary's Hospital honored with 2022 Award

ST. LOUIS – The WISH Center at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital provides comprehensive, high-risk maternity care for women who are affected by opioid dependency. WISH stands for Women and Infant Substance Help. Because of WISH's comprehensive pre- and post-natal care, the Center was honored with the 2022 Achievement Citation Award from the Catholic Health Association (CHA) for its commitment to our region's health and our mission. The program uses MAT therapy (Medication Assisted Treatment), a comprehensive care model to treat persons with opioid use disorder.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: WashU doctor notes African Americans' unique menopause experience

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Did you know that people who menstruate will spend up to a third to half of their lives experiencing menopause? Medical professionals are still learning about menopause and utilizing ways to normalize this period of life for their patients — making it possible to uncover inequities in menopausal care and discoveries in how different demographics experience "the change" in America.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis' Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
