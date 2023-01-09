ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
13 WHAM

Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday morning. The Bills announced Hamlin had undergone a "comprehensive medical evaluation" and a series of testing on Tuesday. "We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie...
13 WHAM

Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff game against Bills

The Miami Dolphins have ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and hasn't played since the team's Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. The third-year quarterback self-reported concussion symptoms Dec. 26 and missed the last two games...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
13 WHAM

Milano named first-team All-Pro

Matt Milano is the lone Bills player named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press. The sixth-year linebacker out of Boston College made 99 tackles in the regular season, including a team-high 12.5 tackles for a loss, along with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks in 15 games. A...
