Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday morning. The Bills announced Hamlin had undergone a "comprehensive medical evaluation" and a series of testing on Tuesday. "We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills," Dr. Jamie...
Atlanta chosen as neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
If the Buffalo Bills make the AFC Championship Game and face the Kansas City Chiefs, the game will be played in Atlanta. The NFL announced Thursday morning that Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be the host site if the Bills and Chiefs both advance to the game. The league decided to move...
Dolphins rule out QB Tua Tagovailoa for playoff game against Bills
The Miami Dolphins have ruled quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of Sunday's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and hasn't played since the team's Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers. The third-year quarterback self-reported concussion symptoms Dec. 26 and missed the last two games...
'This is not a soap opera': Bills staying focused amid emotional roller coaster
Orchard Park, N.Y. — The Bills got a bunch of good news the last few days. Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital, Micah Hyde returned to practice, and they'll face a Dolphins backup quarterback on Sunday. So with all the Bills have had to deal with this season,...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
'He's true': Dion Dawkins gives high praise to McDermott as Bills prepare for playoffs
Orchard Park, N.Y. — As Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues his remarkable recovery, the team is gearing up for their wild-card matchup against the Dolphins this weekend. 'This is not a soap opera': Bills staying focused amid emotional roller coaster | Damar Hamlin discharged from hospital. All week, the...
NFL regular-season ratings down 3% over last season
NFL regular-season ratings saw a 3% decrease from last season, which was not unexpected with "Thursday Night Football" moving from Fox and NFL Network to exclusively airing on Amazon Prime Video
Milano named first-team All-Pro
Matt Milano is the lone Bills player named first-team All-Pro by The Associated Press. The sixth-year linebacker out of Boston College made 99 tackles in the regular season, including a team-high 12.5 tackles for a loss, along with three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two sacks in 15 games. A...
Hot-shooting Wake Forest takes aim at Boston College
Wake Forest will try to remain hot from behind the 3-point line when it visits Boston College in an ACC
