Wallace, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space

SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service

BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WRAL

14-year-old shot near Goldsboro playground

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
LELAND, NC

