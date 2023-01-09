Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man arrested following alleged Whiteville shooting Thursday afternoon
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested following an alleged shooting incident in Whiteville. Whiteville Police Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the area of MLK Jr. Ave. and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call. The Officers arrested Brice Pridgen who...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrest man on alleged drug charges
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on alleged drug charges. Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators concluded a three months long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Whiteville and surrounding communities on January 9th. During the investigation, multiple controlled buys of meth were completed.
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WRAL
'I was going to die': Sampson County deputy shot in the leg shares journey of recovery
ROSEBORO, N.C. — It's been nearly five months since Sampson County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlin Emanuel was shot in the leg in-the-line-of-duty. Since then, she's gone through surgery and rehab, with the hope of getting back on patrol. "People think I'm crazy, maybe even my husband thinks I'm crazy...
jocoreport.com
Woman Punched During Argument Over Parking Space
SMITHFIELD – A Selma woman said she was assaulted over a parking space at Carolina Premium Outlets on Outlet Center Drive. The incident was reported on December 23 around 1:30pm. The 55 year-old victim said after parking her car an argument ensued over the parking space with a Hispanic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Police Department reports increase in e-bike thefts
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you own an e-bike in Carolina Beach, police are urging you to be extra vigilant. With the rise in popularity of e-bikes, the Carolina Beach Police Department says there has seen a recent increase in e-bike thefts. Because of their value, police say...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested for alleged drug possession after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been arrested for alleged drug possession. WPD units initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 700 block of South 16th Street on Wednesday. As the vehicle slowed down to stop, a passenger got out and ran away. He was taken into custody shortly after by officers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man arrested after alleged discovery of 50 heroin bags during traffic stop
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One person has been arrested on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop. On January 8th around 1:50 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department stopped a vehicle at 9th and Ann Street. Police say the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley.
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
1 person injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is injured after a shooting in Wednesday evening in Fayetteville.
WITN
POLICE: Gummies that sickened Jacksonville students being tested by State Crime Lab
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating after five students at Northwoods Park Middle School got sick after sharing a snack on Monday. Brent Anderson, the Chief Communications Officer for Onslow County Schools, says the snack was gummies. Jacksonville police tell WITN that analysis of the gummies will be done by the State Crime Lab which they said will take time.
jocoreport.com
Gunshot Fired During Argument At Funeral Service
BENSON – Multiple law enforcement officers responded to a funeral service after a handgun was fired. It happened at 1:59pm Monday at the Victory Deliverance Center on E. Hill Street in the Benson city limits. Police Chief Greg Percy said officers responded to a disturbance at the funeral. Officers...
Man stabbed, in serious condition as officers investigate, Goldsboro police say
Goldsboro police say they're investigating a stabbing that seriously injured a man Saturday night.
14-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro, police investigating
A 14-year-old boy died in a double shooting in Goldsboro on Sunday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Trial underway in Columbus County for 2016 Murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —A trial is officially underway for a 2016 Whiteville murder, with the suspect facing multiple charges. James McKamey is facing charges for murder, attempted murder, assault, and robbery. McKamey is accused of stabbing Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County music teacher, to her to death...
WRAL
14-year-old shot near Goldsboro playground
The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Reporter: Chelsea DonovanPhotographer: Lauren DesArmoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
WITN
UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The Goldsboro Police Department is providing an update to a story we told you about Sunday. Investigators said the 14-year-old who was killed and the adult who was shot were both shot at the same location: HV Brown Park. Initial reports said they were shot at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy places second in shooting competition
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy recently showed off his shooting skills in a competition. The Air Force 4th Security Forces Squadron combat arms training and maintenance section hosted an excellence-in-competition pistol match at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base late last year.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters. Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected. Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex. They say training like...
