San Diego Padres Sign Former All-StarOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
A Call to Action to San Diego's Affordable Housing CrisisDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySan Diego, CA
Increase in coyote sightings across San Diego county
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego County are seeing an increase in coyote sightings. Coyotes are a year-round concern in Southern California, but more so during this time of year, that’s because January-March is mating season. "It is scary, I think they're losing their fear," said Antonio...
Storms further delay rail repair between Orange County, San Diego
The recent series of California storms has further delayed the repair of the rail line between Orange County and San Diego.Crews have been working since last fall to shore up the tracks along the San Clemente coastline.Erosion in that area forced Amtrak and Metrolink to stop service. The railway was supposed to reopen in February 2023, but now with the recent rains, crews say it will likely be March before trains are running again.The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner and Metro Orange County lines are affected.
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
Weekend Watch January 13 - 15 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack
San Diego native burned in boiling water attack; attack unfolded inside Koreatown apartment in Los Angeles.
California storms boosting OC's water supply past capacity to capture all that rain
Rainfall captured this season has provided enough water to Orange County to supply 220,000 people for a year.
Ocean Beach pier to remain closed, city to assess damage
SAN DIEGO — The Ocean Beach Pier will remain closed to the public as crews assess the damage and make repairs. It's expected to be off limits for weeks, and work might not start until well after the next storm passes. Those looking to take a stroll along the...
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
NBC Los Angeles
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Green bins rolling out to residents in the City of San Diego
SB-1383 means organic waste collection is coming to San Diego, and the process begins for residents in 2023.
OC Power Authority Rates Fall Below Edison for the First Time
Some Orange County residents could see their electric rates dip below Southern California Edison’s for the first time this month after the county’s green power agency approved new rates. However, the vast majority of the agency’s customers won’t see their rates dip below Edison’s costs.
Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?
Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
foxla.com
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
foxla.com
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
kusi.com
Thunder storm to sweep across San Diego County, Jan. 9
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most of San Diego County will remain dry today, even as Los Angeles and Orange counties face a second recent round of rain, high wind warnings and flood watches, and Northern and Central California take another pounding. The National Weather Service estimates the majority of...
NBC San Diego
Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms
San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
Live updates: Storm delivers heavy rain to Southern California
A powerful winter storm is drenching Southern California this week. Tuesday was expected to bring even more rain to the region, causing flooding and mudflow concerns, particularly in recent burn areas. Follow KTLA’s live team coverage on how the storm is affecting Southern California residents and commuters. 8:20 a.m.: Photographers across California have captured the […]
Ground stop lifted at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California
A ground stop was lifted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
