Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
WATCH: Serena Williams Gets Baptized as Jehovah’s Witness in Rare Video Found Online

Twenty-three Grand Slam singles titles winner Serena Williams has just been baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness. The mother of one, who recently retired from professional tennis, has used her time off the court to promote her various businesses “reportedly used her time away to study more about her religion, having previously expressed desire to embrace her Jehovah’s Witness faith,” according to Daily Express.
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!

"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani

Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani have been dating since 2018 Breakout tennis star Casper Ruud is off the market. The top-ranking player, and one of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary Break Point, has been dating his girlfriend Maria Galligani since 2018. Over the years, the young couple, both of whom are from Norway, have traveled all over the world together for Ruud's tournaments, and Galligani has been right by her boyfriend's side as he has climbed the world rankings. Ruud's career hit its peak in June 2022,...
