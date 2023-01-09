Read full article on original website
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
WATCH: Serena Williams Gets Baptized as Jehovah’s Witness in Rare Video Found Online
Twenty-three Grand Slam singles titles winner Serena Williams has just been baptized as a Jehovah’s Witness. The mother of one, who recently retired from professional tennis, has used her time off the court to promote her various businesses “reportedly used her time away to study more about her religion, having previously expressed desire to embrace her Jehovah’s Witness faith,” according to Daily Express.
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant, Expecting Her 1st Child With Boyfriend Cordae
Baby on board! Naomi Osaka announced she is pregnant with her first child. "Can't wait to get back on the court but here's a little life update for 2023," the tennis star, 25, captioned an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 12, that featured a photo of an ultrasound screen. In the social media post, Osaka […]
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Swiatek is No. 1; Gauff seeks 1st Slam
Top women to watch at the Australian Open, which begins at Melbourne Park on Monday morning (Sunday night EST):. Grand Slam Titles: 3 — French Open (2: 2020, 2022), U.S. Open (1: 2022) Last 5 Australian Opens: 2022-Lost in Semifinals, 2021-Lost in 4th Round, 2020-4th, 2019-2nd, 2018-Did Not Play.
Who Is Casper Ruud's Girlfriend? All About Maria Galligani
Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani have been dating since 2018 Breakout tennis star Casper Ruud is off the market. The top-ranking player, and one of the stars of Netflix's new tennis documentary Break Point, has been dating his girlfriend Maria Galligani since 2018. Over the years, the young couple, both of whom are from Norway, have traveled all over the world together for Ruud's tournaments, and Galligani has been right by her boyfriend's side as he has climbed the world rankings. Ruud's career hit its peak in June 2022,...
