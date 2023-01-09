Read full article on original website
R&B Is Not Dead
Coco Jones, Muni Long, Kaash Paige: three dynamic women in the music industry who are revitalizing the new age. Over thirty years ago, Mary J. Blige was crowned the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul. The title, bestowed on her by record executive Andre Harrell, was the byproduct of the positive reception to her studio album, What’s the 411? At the time of the album’s release, Entertainment Weekly described it as “one of the most accomplished fusions of soul values and hip-hop to date.”
Diddy’s Sons Bond With Their New Baby Sister, Love
Justin Dior and King Combs are spending quality time with the newest addition to the family, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs shocked fans when he revealed he had another baby in December. This new addition would be the 53-year-old’s, seventh child. Two of the music maestro’s sons, Justin Dior, 29, and Christian, 24, have been spending time with their little sister, Love, lately.
WATCH: Sheryl Lee Ralph Met Designer Who Made Golden Globes Dress On The Set Of Her Of The ESSENCE Shoot
"Without you, I might not have this gown," the actress told ESSENCE on the red carpet. Sheryl Lee Ralph wore a custom purple Aliétte gown on the Golden Globes red carpet Tuesday night and the actress revealed it was made by the stylist she met on the set of our latest Of The Essence cover shoot.
Quinta Brunson’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Tops List of 80th Golden Globe Awards Winners
“We make this show for everyone, and during a very tough time in the country, I’m happy that Abbott Elementary is able to make so many people laugh,” Quinta Brunson said. The 80th edition of the Golden Globes was truly a night to remember. Hosted by comedian Jerrod...
WATCH: Rihanna Drops Trailer For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy Award-winning artist's highly-anticipated performance will take place on February 12, during SBLVII in Glendale, AZ. In the spirit of building anticipation for the upcoming 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, this year’s performer, Rihanna, released a teaser trailer giving her supporters a glimpse of what to expect. The...
Rihanna Addresses Rumors In Super Bowl Teaser
Rihanna is back on stage on February 12, 2023, as she makes her comeback at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. She teased a new trailer with Apple Music, subtly addressing the infamous R9 rumors due to fans being hungry for new music from the 34-year-old. Various commentators narrate the...
Mariah Carey Is Allegedly Filing For Primary Custody Of Twins With Nick Cannon
A source says Cannon ‘barely sees’ their twins, but he isn’t a bad father. Mariah Carey, 52, and Nick Cannon, 42, had a whirlwind romance many years ago. That romance led to marriage and twins, who Mariah Carey now allegedly wants primary custody of. The twins, Monroe and Moroccan, are now 11 years old.
