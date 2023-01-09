ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis' New Police Chief Senses 'Hope and Potential' in City

By Monica Obradovic
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BamVS_0k8lQaaJ00
Chief Robert Tracy

The first police chief hired outside of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department started his new job as top cop today.

Chief Robert Tracy on Monday took the reins from Interim Police Commissioner Mike Sack after a national search for St. Louis’ next police chief grinded on for over a year.

Tracy comes to St. Louis with more than 30 years of law enforcement experience at police departments from New York to Chicago. He vacated his most recent post as police chief for Wilmington, Delaware, to become St. Louis’ top cop.


In an email to St. Louis Metropolitan Police staff on Monday, Tracy wrote his appointment was “a true honor” and that the time he’s spent in St. Louis so far has shown him how much the city has to offer.

“There is a palpable sense of hope and potential that has been common in each of the conversations and meetings I have had, and it has quickly become clear just how many stakeholders are rooting for the success of our department,” Tracy wrote in his message to staff.

Tracy’s hiring concluded two nationwide searches for a successor to former Police Chief John Hayden. Hayden spent 35 years within the city’s ranks and retired months later than planned after the city’s search for his successor lagged behind schedule.

Tracy was one of four final finalists to replace Hayden. Of the four candidates, only Sack was internal — Melron Kelly of Columbia, South Carolina, and Larry Boone, the former police chief for Norfolk, Virginia, were in the running until Kelly withdrew to continue his work in Columbia.


A spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said Tracy will spend his first week meeting with department leaders, staff and community members. His new post will become official at a private swear-in ceremony sometime Monday.

Tracy will earn a $275,000 salary — with the St. Louis Police Foundation providing a large chunk. The city will pay Tracy $175,000, with the police foundation contributing an additional $100,000 a year.

Jones lauded Tracy at the announcement of his hiring last month, calling him data-driven and dedicated to reducing violent crime. Tracy has been nationally recognized for reducing gun violence in Wilmington, Delaware, where murders reached their lowest point in 15 years under Tracy’s leadership in 2022.

But Tracy’s career is not devoid of controversy. Wilmington City Council members last January criticized the chief for a lack of diversity in his department, despite Wilmington’s diverse population. Tracy later defended himself, saying he listened to the criticism and responded accordingly.


In the months to come, Tracy says the department will work together to “roll out a number of new strategies and initiatives.”

“While there is hard work ahead of us, I am confident you will find fulfillment and reward as we achieve our objectives and make St. Louis safer for everyone in our city,” Tracy wrote in his email to staff Monday.

Comments / 4

Bill Gordon
4d ago

Hope he's very successful, but doubt he will last very long because of the lousy city leadership from top to bottom.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

1 dead in double shooting at hotel in Washington, Missouri

WASHINGTON, Mo. – A woman was shot and killed, and a man was shot and rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night. According to the Washington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Best Western Hotel at 2621 East 5th St. Police found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the man was transported to Mercy Hospital in Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
advantagenews.com

More details in Alton woman’s murder

A Missouri man is being held in St. Louis County on a $1 million cash bond, accused of killing and dismembering an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. 63-year-old Mike A. Clardy of Maryland Heights is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in the death of 35-year-old Deanna Howland whose remains were found at a rest stop along I-70 in Wright City.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton woman’s murder may be solved

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is expected to share more information today about the murder of an Alton woman nearly 20 years ago. A human torso found along I-70 in Warren County, Missouri in 2004 was identified in 2006 as Deanna Howland, who would have been 35-years-old at the time of her disappearance. Charges have now been filed in that one-time cold case.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville

An investigation continues following a bad car crash in Belleville over the weekend. Authorities and at least one passerby want to say “thank you” to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help. Good Samaritan stops to help crash victims in Belleville. An investigation continues following a bad car...
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville High School

A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Student in custody after bringing gun to Oakville …. A 17-year-old Oakville High School student is in police custody after bringing a gun to campus Wednesday. Celebrate St. Charles Popcorn Day at Pop...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
936
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy