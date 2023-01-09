ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball report: Top-ranked King’s Fork hopes successful trip to Louisiana sparks state title aspirations

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Last season, King’s Fork High won 24 consecutive boys basketball games, only to lose to eventual state champion Varina in the Class 4 state semifinals.

That’s something Bulldogs coach Rick Hite and his players haven’t forgotten.

“We won 24 straight games playing anybody locally,” said Hite, whose schedule didn’t include any teams from outside Virginia. “But our guys understand how the season ended. They came this season wanting to challenge themselves and give themselves an opportunity to run it back.”

And that’s what the Bulldogs are doing.

King’s Fork (6-3) is the top-ranked team in Hampton Roads. All three of its losses have come against teams outside the state, including last week when the Bulldogs played in the 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at the Alario Center near New Orleans.

They beat Archbishop Hannan and John Curtis Christian — both from Louisiana — but lost to St. Joseph’s of California. The Vikings, one of the top teams in California, are led by 6-foot-6 Tounde Yessoufou. The four-star recruit is rated the No. 15 sophomore in the country by 247Sports and the nation’s top small forward. He already has scholarship offers from Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State and Portland.

“He’s one of the better players of any age,” Hite said about Yessoufou, who finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds against the Bulldogs. “He can jump out of the gym. He looks like a man. But they respected in the end.”

The trip to Louisiana was more than about basketball. For more than 80% of the team, it was their first time flying.

The Bulldogs also got to meet the NBA G League Ignite, a developmental minor league team based in Nevada.

The trip to Louisiana also included tours of the Superdome and Tulane University, and the Bulldogs got to attend a New Orleans Pelicans NBA game.

“It was so much bigger than about basketball,” Hite said about the trip. “We went to a Pelicans game. We went to Bourbon Street. We ate at some of the finest restaurants. We went to the Superdome. It was surreal.”

The Bulldogs returned motivated and ready for the second half of the season. They face Lakeland on Friday, followed by games against No. 3 Maury on Saturday and No. 4 Oscar Smith next Tuesday, Jan. 17.

“I’m not even afraid to say this: It’s going to be hard for anybody else to beat us,” he said.

The only other teams to beat the Bulldogs this season are nationally ranked Imhotep Charter and Archbishop Ryan, both from Philadelphia. Imhotep Charter is ranked No. 10 nationally in ESPN’s top 25. Archbishop Ryan is a perennial power in the Philadelphia Catholic League.

Hite said those games will prepare the Bulldogs as they focus on a state title run.

“The real [programs] respect us,” he said. “The insecure ones hate us. And the ones that do it the right way imitate and appreciate us. So, we enjoy it and we embrace it.”

Last week’s top performances

  • Kecoughtan’s Justin Bass scored a career-high 35 points and had five steals in a win over Phoebus.
  • Cox’s Ben Nacey just missed a triple-double as he had 21 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocks in a loss to No. 6 Landstown.

VISAA State polls

Here’s a look at where area schools rank in the first VISAA state basketball polls.

Division I

4. Catholic

9. Cape Henry

Division II

T2. Peninsula Catholic

7. Norfolk Collegiate

9. Hampton Roads Academy

11. Nansemond-Suffolk

12. Atlantic Shores

Division III

7. Walsingham

14. Portsmouth Christian

Division IV

3. Hampton Christian

12. StoneBridge

Coming up

Kempsville High will host the MABC Mid-Atlantic Basketball Classic on Saturday.

The schedule: Granby vs. Indian River, 11:30 a.m.; Life Christian vs. Nansemond-Suffolk, 12:45 p.m.; Green Run vs. Ben L. Smith (North Carolina) 2:15 p.m.; Fairfax Christian vs. No. 9 Peninsula Christian, 3:45 p.m.; No. 4 Oscar Smith vs. Kempsville, 5:15 p.m.; No. 10 Cape Henry vs. No. 15 Norview, 6:45 p.m.; No. 1 King’s Fork vs. No. 3 Maury, 8:15 p.m.

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

