CBS Sports
Nets' Ben Simmons gets shut out against Celtics, joins his own coach in rare statistical club
For the Brooklyn Nets, no one player can replace the production of Kevin Durant, who is reportedly out for the next month, maybe more, with a sprained MCL. They have to do it by committee. One of the obvious candidates to pick up at least some of Durant's scoring and overall usage is Ben Simmons, who hasn't been asked to initiate much offense or serve as even a secondary scorer during his time with Brooklyn, but has operated as an All-Star lead dog in the past.
CBS Sports
Jae Crowder says he's 'confused and hurt' by situation with Suns, teammates respect his decision
The Phoenix Suns could use Jae Crowder right about now. The Suns are currently dealing with injury issues to several key contributors, including Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Cam Johnson. As a result, they've lost eight of their last 10 games and slid below .500 on the season. Crowder, however, remains out of the picture in Phoenix.
CBS Sports
in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
CBS Sports
Nerlens Noel to pay Klutch Sports' Rich Paul full commission on 2020 deal to settle legal dispute, per report
Nerlens Noel, Rich Paul and the Klutch Sports Group have agreed to settle their ongoing legal dispute, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Noel will now pay Paul his full commission on the $5 million salary he earned with the New York Knicks during the 2020-21 season and withdraw all pending legal proceedings related to the case, according to Charania.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Gets $7.4 million from Orioles
Santander signed a one-year, $7.4 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Santander slugged a career-high 33 home runs for the Orioles in 2022, producing a .773 OPS along the way. It was also the first time he's managed to stay healthy for a full season (not counting 2020), so the 28-year-old doesn't seem like a great bet to avoid the injured list again in 2023. He'll provide power for fantasy managers when on the field, though.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kansas holds firm in Top 25 And 1 after surviving tough Oklahoma test
For the second time in as many home games, Kansas found itself down double-digits in the second half Tuesday night, trailing an unranked Oklahoma team that opened the season with a loss to Sam Houston State. For the second time in as many home games, Kansas still figured out a way to avoid being upset, this time by closing on a 18-4 run that lifted the Jayhawks to a 79-75 victory and pushed their record to 15-1 overall, 4-0 in the Big 12.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
LeBron James on who else could challenge for NBA's scoring record: Kevin Durant 'first one who comes to mind'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is just a few hundred points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Once James hits that milestone (likely before the 2023 All-Star Game), the conversation will quickly turn to which players in the league might have a chance to one day get close to, or even surpass James' point production. When it comes to that topic, James has a few guesses of his own.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks
Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker
Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Avoids arbitration
O'Neill agreed to a one-year, $4.95 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. O'Neill had his 2022 salary decided by an arbiter after the two sides were unable to come to terms, but an agreement was reached for 2023 ahead of Friday's deadline. The 27-year-old had a .912 OPS in 2021 but took a step back last year while dealing with multiple injuries, and he finished with a .228/.308/.392 slash line and 14 home runs in 96 contests.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2023 NFL picks, Wild Card predictions, best bets from dialed-in model
The New York Giants came up three points short against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, but they have a chance to put that loss behind them for good in a rematch on Sunday during the 2023 NFL playoffs. New York chose to rest its starters in Week 18, but it still played a competitive game in a 22-16 loss at Philadelphia. Minnesota won three of its final four games during the regular season, including a 29-13 win against Chicago last week.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Leads with another double-double
Embiid provided 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 133-114 loss to the Thunder. Embiid led the 76ers in scoring, shots made and rebounds while posting his fourth straight double-double. Embiid has posted at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in 13 games this year.
