Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio
Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
Patrol locates missing Mich. girl in Ohio
A 4-year-old girl that was reported missing in Michigan was found safe in Ohio.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo
FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found in...
Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General
Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order …. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion …. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion Village. Noon forecast: Jan. 12,...
Where 2 $1 million-winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in Ohio, Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body found in a sewer in Norton, along with details on the person who...
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Body camera footage shows moment 4-year-old Michigan girl is rescued after non-custodial father takes her to Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dashcam and body camera footage captured a heroic rescue when state troopers in Ohio arrested the father of a 4-year-old Michigan girl who police say took his daughter against her mother's will. Michigan State Police and other agencies put out an alert to be on the...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Ohio: Pike, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million hit in Ohio: See where the big winners were sold
CLEVELAND — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, there were still some big winners in Ohio -- including two tickets worth $1 million. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
Northeast Ohio school closings and delays for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Some school districts in the snow belt have canceled classes for Friday because heavy snow is creating tough travel conditions.
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
In-N-Out excitement grows as the California craze moves east
California’s classic fast food chain In-N-Out is headed east, planning to open its first Tennessee location by 2026. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin shares more about what the company’s president Lynsi Snyder is saying about the expansion.Jan. 13, 2023.
Oklahoma executes man who killed couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester...
Superintendent: 6-year-old's backpack searched before shooting
The backpack of a Virginia 6-year-old was searched before he shot his teacher due to a security warning, but no weapon was found. NBC's Kathy Park reports.Jan. 13, 2023.
