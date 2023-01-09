ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Ohio

Ohio receives relatively warm summers and cold winters. The state’s location near the Great Lakes also paves the way for massive blizzards. Every winter, Ohio gets hit with some pretty intense snow storms, but in 1978, there was a storm that was on a completely different level. It brought high winds, frigid temperatures, and feets of snow!
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio nears noteworthy number for new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,188 new COVID-19 cases, dropping cases close to their lowest point in three months. The holiday season saw a noticeably smaller amount of COVID-19 infections compared to the previous two years, and the state has continued that midway through January. Before cases neared the four-digit range, December's […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo

FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General

Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order …. Ohio Attorney General asks for restraining order against Dollar General. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion …. Shooting leaves person in critical condition in Merion Village. Noon forecast: Jan. 12,...
OHIO STATE
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties in Ohio: Pike, Scioto, Lawrence, Jackson, and Gallia. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

2 sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose

GLOUSTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty for his part in an overdose death from September of 2021. In a release from the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Thomas Thomas, 46, of Glouster, will serve 10 years on third-degree felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts […]
GLOUSTER, OH
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NBC News

Oklahoma executes man who killed couple in 2003

McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester...
MCALESTER, OK
NBC News

NBC News

