Hilary Duff Beats Allergic Reaction in Chic Style With Knit Sweater & Pointy Boots at ‘Youngster’ Co-Star Molly Mernard’s Baby Shower

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Hilary Duff gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while celebrating her friend and “Youngster” co-star Molly Mernard’s family on Sunday. Mernard and her wife, Hannah Lieberman, are expecting their first child together. Duff, who gave a speech during their baby shower, posted a series of photos of the event to her Instagram and Instagram Stories.

“Will never forget giving you a speech in an active allergic reaction,” the singer captioned one of the images.

Duff was effortlessly chic for the occasion, wearing a cream cropped knit sweater. She teamed the lightweight separate with a matching high-waist maxi skirt that was held up by a double-strap silver metallic belt.

The singer also added dangling pearl drop earrings and a few midi rings. For glam, Duff went with soft makeup and styled her blond tresses straight.

When it came down to the shoes, the award-winning actress seemingly completed her look with a set of pointy cream boots. The silhouette peeked out underneath her skirt and included a sharp, triangular pointed toe. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe during the colder months. Boots easily add a chic touch to any wardrobe and offer endless versatility.

For footwear, Duff’s style varies between contemporary and glamorous. The “Cinderella Story” star often wears platform sandals by Jimmy Choo and Prada on the red carpet, as well as pointed-toe pumps by Aquazzura, Andrea Wazen and Le Silla. Her daytime looks also feature ankle boots by Louboutin, Gucci and Tibi. When off-duty, Duff can be spotted in comfortable mules and loafers from brands like Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler and Wandler, as well.

Aside from her sharp shoe tastes, Duff has also dipped her toes into the fashion world over the years as a collaborator with Smash + Tess, DKNY Jeans and Kohl’s Candie’s brand – as well as launching her own teen line, Stuff by Hilary Duff, at Target from 2004-2009.

Discover Duff’s top street style looks over the years in the gallery.

