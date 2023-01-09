ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Latest On Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis' Health Battle

By Jason Hall
KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7xH0_0k8lQDTi00
Photo: Getty Images

Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly still in intensive care in relation to a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, WREG ' ﻿ s Otis Kirk reports.

Hillis is reported to have made minor improvement since being hospitalized last Thursday (January 5), but "some additional issues with his kidneys is cause for concern," a source confirmed to Kirk.

"Initially the lungs and kidneys were the main issues," Kirk wrote. "But the source said this morning his kidneys are a great concern now."

Hillis was reported to be saving his children from drowning in the ocean and airlifted to a hospital, where he remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, according to ProFootballTalk .

The former running back's uncle, Greg Hillis , shared an update regarding his nephew's condition on his Facebook account shortly after the 36-year-old was hospitalized.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving,” Greg Hillis wrote. "I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

Hillis had a decorated collegiate career as a fullback at Arkansas, recording 960 yards and 12 touchdowns on 203 rushing attempts, as well as 118 receptions for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2004-07.

The Arkansas native was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 227 overall in the seventh-round of the 2008 NFL Draft and was moved to running back due to injuries.

Hillis was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2010 and went on to record career highs in rushing yards (1,177), rushing touchdowns (11), rushing attempts (270), receptions (61), receiving yards (477), receiving touchdowns (2), games started (14) and games played (16) during his first of two seasons with the franchise.

Hillis was featured on the cover of EA Sports' MADDEN NFL 12 video game in 2011, following a nationwide fan vote.

The 36-year-old also played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013) and New York Giants (2013-14) during his seven-year NFL career.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Deion Sanders' Daughter Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

Just a few weeks ago, Deion Sanders announced his plans to leave Jackson State to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His decision had a major impact on the rosters of both football programs. His son, star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, followed him to Boulder while plenty of players ...
BOULDER, CO
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Former Browns RB Peyton Hillis ‘on Road to Recovery’

Now a week since Peyton Hillis rescued his children from drowning, putting himself in peril, his situation has improved. According to reports, Hillis, who was unconscious with concerns about his lungs and kidneys, has recovered to the point where he is longer on a ventilator and is 'on road to recovery'.
CLEVELAND, OH
KRQE News 13

Two local soccer players selected in NWSL draft

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two local soccer players are set to begin their profession careers. Volcano Vista graduate Brianna Martinez and recent Lobo standout Jadyn Edwards were both selected by Racing Louisville FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Thursday. Following her career with the Hawks, Martinez played collegiately at Notre Dame. She was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
926K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy