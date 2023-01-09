Latest On Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis' Health Battle

Photo: Getty Images

Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly still in intensive care in relation to a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, WREG ' ﻿ s Otis Kirk reports.

Hillis is reported to have made minor improvement since being hospitalized last Thursday (January 5), but "some additional issues with his kidneys is cause for concern," a source confirmed to Kirk.

"Initially the lungs and kidneys were the main issues," Kirk wrote. "But the source said this morning his kidneys are a great concern now."

Hillis was reported to be saving his children from drowning in the ocean and airlifted to a hospital, where he remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, according to ProFootballTalk .

The former running back's uncle, Greg Hillis , shared an update regarding his nephew's condition on his Facebook account shortly after the 36-year-old was hospitalized.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving,” Greg Hillis wrote. "I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I'm sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!"

Hillis had a decorated collegiate career as a fullback at Arkansas, recording 960 yards and 12 touchdowns on 203 rushing attempts, as well as 118 receptions for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns from 2004-07.

The Arkansas native was selected by the Denver Broncos at No. 227 overall in the seventh-round of the 2008 NFL Draft and was moved to running back due to injuries.

Hillis was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2010 and went on to record career highs in rushing yards (1,177), rushing touchdowns (11), rushing attempts (270), receptions (61), receiving yards (477), receiving touchdowns (2), games started (14) and games played (16) during his first of two seasons with the franchise.

Hillis was featured on the cover of EA Sports' MADDEN NFL 12 video game in 2011, following a nationwide fan vote.

The 36-year-old also played for the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013) and New York Giants (2013-14) during his seven-year NFL career.