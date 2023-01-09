Read full article on original website
Customer at Providence, Rhode Island McDonald Given a 30 Minute Time Limit to Eat Food & No Employees Have Name TagsZack LoveProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Rejected Request From Bucs Before Playoffs
Tom Brady completed another full regular season without missing a start this past Sunday when Tampa Bay visited Atlanta. But if the Buccaneers had it their way, the 45-year-old quarterback wouldn’t have played at all in Week 18. According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, Tampa Bay wanted Brady to...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is rarely questioned for some of the moves he makes and tactics he uses, and understandably so. He can point to his championship-laden resume as evidence that he knows what he is doing. However, some of his current players are apparently less-than-impressed with how he handled one issue in... The post Report: Bill Belichick frustrated Patriots players over 1 major issue appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patriots Rumors: What Mac Jones Did To Anger Bill Belichick During Season
You no longer need a tin-foil hat to wonder whether there was real tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick this season. The signs were there in late October, when Belichick alienated Jones before, during and after the Patriots’ Week 7 home loss to the Chicago Bears, which came at the height of “Zappe Fever.” And they were there Monday morning when Belichick refused to back Jones as New England’s quarterback of the future.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady Rejects Challenge From Bucs Teammate, Makes Offer
Tom Brady is acutely aware of his athletic strengths and weaknesses. Some of Brady’s best traits still rank among the NFL’s best, even at 45 years old. Few have better pocket awareness than the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who also can be deadly accurate when an offense is humming. The 23rd-year pro can still put plenty of zip on the football, too.
Five Patriots Candidates For Offensive Coordinator In 2023
What does Bill Belichick plan to do to fix the New England Patriots’ severely flawed offense in 2023? That remains to be seen. The Patriots head coach’s end-of-season news conference Monday was light on specifics, with Belichick saying only that he’ll “evaluate everything we’ve done” after New England failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Joining This Team ‘Definitely On The Table’
The Dolphins made a run at Tom Brady a few years ago and they were punished for not taking the proper channels in their recruitment of the star quarterback. In a few months, Miami will have the chance to pursue the seven-time Super Bowl champion with no strings attached. Will the Dolphins take advantage of the opportunity?
Look: NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Making Changes
On Wednesday, reports revealed that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft are planning to make offensive coaching staff changes at some point this offseason. According to NFL Network insider Mike Giardi, "Bill (Belichick) knew it was untenable to continue to go forward with this configuration. He's ...
Damar Hamlin Going Home, As Bills Announce Another ‘Amazing’ Update
The news surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin just keeps getting better. The Bills announced Wednesday that Hamlin was discharged from a Buffalo hospital after a comprehensive medical evaluation and a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. “We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation...
Changes expected for New England Patriots after Bill Belichick meeting with owner
There’s really no subtle way of saying this. The second half of the New England Patriots’ 2022 season was an
Yardbarker
Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'
NFL legend Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams this week and heaped praise on Joe Burrow. The Ravens just signed Roquan Smith to a massive new contract, but that doesn't matter to Gronk. "He's gonna decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams. "The Baltimore Ravens. They...
Bills-Dolphins Bettors Jumped All Over Tua Tagovailoa News
The Dolphins have their work cut out for them if they’re going to secure their first playoff win since 2000 this weekend against the Bills. Not only is Miami tasked with going to Orchard Park to try and beat Buffalo, but it must also do so without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The signal-caller is expected to miss his third straight game after suffering his third concussion of the season Christmas Day.
Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed
Even though the New England Patriots very nearly made the NFL playoffs this season, it’s safe to say that the team did not meet expectations on the offensive side of the ball. And it looks like Bill Belichick and the team is set to make some changes to its offensive coaching staff as a result. Read more... The post Major New England Patriots coaching move revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Changes Are Reportedly Coming For The Patriots
The New England Patriots are set to make some changes after they missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons. That's unacceptable to both head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they're determined to get this team back on track. According to Tom Curran of NBC ...
Celtics ‘Happy’ Payton Pritchard Taking Advantage Of Opportunities
Payton Pritchard’s third season with the Boston Celtics has been defined by diminished minutes and an inconsistent role. That hasn’t stop him from contributing whenever his number is called, however. Such was the case Thursday night in a victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. The Celtics’...
Patriots’ Marcus Jones Makes First-Team All-Pro As Punt Returner
Marcus Jones’ terrific rookie season for the Patriots earned him one of the NFL’s highest honors. New England’s triple-threat cornerback was voted to the Associated Press All-Pro first team as a punt returner after leading the league in punt-return yards (362) and ranking second in punt-return average (12.5) in his first pro season.
Justin Jefferson Plus-Money Bet Tops Best NFL Wild-Card Props
We had a nice addition to our prop handicapping last week with player and playoff incentives. This week, it’s win or go home, which is enough motivation for any player in the league. Here are some player prop bets we’ve circled for the NFL’s wild-card round games this weekend....
