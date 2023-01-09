Big Scarr’s Sister Says Gucci Mane’s $20,000 for Scarr’s Funeral Only Helped With Flowers and Obituaries

let me say this to his family y'all are so ungrateful because he didn't have to even do that second he should have had life insurance like really who does that y'all need to be ashamed of y'all self to go online and be so disrespectful like that God doesn't like ugly he will handle y'all for acting like this I'm ashamed and I don't know any of y'all God bless y'all for real learn to be humble
So they guy sends 20k and you mad because you planned 60k funeral what about the money he made through his music what about life insurance what about not planning a funeral you can't pay for???
I buried my mommom on 15 grand. that included EVERYTHING from the flowers to the casket and head stone...that being "extra" bullsh1t isn't necessary. and stop spending money on flowers!!!! PLANT A TREE IN THAT PERSONS NAME INSTEAD!!!!!!
