Read full article on original website
Lanny Howe
2d ago
Kittle is really good at what he does. Kelsey sets the standard, for a tight end, in the NFL. All tight ends are all chasing Kelsey! He continues to move the chains, when needed the most.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
Related
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NFL fans say the trainer who gave Damar Hamlin life-saving CPR should be in the Hall of Fame
The most touching moment during Week 18 of the NFL season was after veteran Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown made a thrilling 42-yard diving catch for a touchdown. When he returned to the sidelines, he quietly gave the game ball to Bills assistant trainer Denny Kellington.It was a gesture of thanks for Kellington’s quick thinking during the January 2 Monday night contest versus the Bengals when his actions helped save Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life. Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest and needed immediate resuscitation and defibrillation. Kellington administered CPR on Hamlin before the defibrillator restored his pulse. Kellington took immediate action administering CPR and it's a major reason why Hamlin is still alive today. Dr. William Knight IV, who treated Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, praised Kellington and the Bills training staff for their heroic actions.
atozsports.com
Titans listed amongst favorites to land Hall of Fame QB
If Monday was any indication, the Tennessee Titans will be undergoing wholesale changes in the 2023 offseason. The Titans have many tasks to complete in the coming months, but how the team approaches its quarterback situation is the biggest mystery. Ryan Tannehill is under contract for the 2023 season, but...
NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news
On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins clinched their spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets. But even though they won the game, they suffered a massive loss to one of their top players who now appears to be doubtful for Sunday’s Wild Card round playoff game against Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Dolphins news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith: Black coaches 'need not apply' with Texans, Caserio should have been fired too
That news of Lovie Smith’s ouster after just one season at the helm didn’t sit right with many NFL fans and journalists – including prominent ESPN host and Audacy podcaster Stephen A. Smith.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Yardbarker
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Raiders owner reportedly angry that Chiefs fans have taken over Las Vegas’ stadium
Chiefs fans made their presence known during Saturday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
atozsports.com
Saints rookie gets bad news as season wraps up
Injuries punched the New Orleans Saints all season long in 2022. Even in a meaningless matchup in Week 18, they suffered a massive loss. Rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning suffered another injury. He missed much of the season due to a foot/toe injury. Now, his other foot has taken a blow.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Yardbarker
Steelers Dan Rooney Regretted Waiving Franco Harris In 1984 And The Surprising Way He Would Have Done It Differently
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most successful franchises in the history of the NFL using a model of doing things established by Dan Rooney. He learned about both life and football from his father, the legendary “Chief” Art Rooney who founded the Steelers franchise. He passed those lessons onto his son Art Rooney II, who has overseen the Steelers to a successful 20-plus year run. One could argue that Dan Rooney is the greatest Steeler of them all, but as great as he was, he was not infallible and admitted to three major regrets during his tenure as Steelers President with none larger than the decision to waive Franco Harris in 1984.
NFL playoff upset picks for Wild Card Weekend
Strap in, the NFL Playoffs are here. There are six games for us to watch and bet on spanning from Saturday afternoon to Monday night. With the NFL postseason, comes chaos. You can all but guarantee the favorites won’t go undefeated. There will be upsets. So, which underdogs will...
Yardbarker
Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team. Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their...
Pete Carroll's priceless reaction to Seahawks-49ers wild-card game: 'Unfortunately, we’re playing the Niners'
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about advancing to the playoffs this week but was admittedly less enthused about having to face San Francisco in the wild-card round.
Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
Comments / 7