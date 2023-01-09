Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland girls basketball appears in state rankings for 3rd-straight week
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland varsity girls basketball appeared in the Class B state rankings for the third-straight week, lists generated by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Some schools north of Syracuse report closings, delays: Friday, Jan. 13
Some schools are reporting delays or closings this morning due to weather-related concerns. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to sort the information by that column.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County 911 center project interior to be finished in the fall
The rehabilitation of a building at 22 W. Court St. to host Cortland County’s emergency response center has been long in the works for and could cost up to $1.3 million, county legislators announced Tuesday. Scott Roman, the county’s director of emergency response and communications, said the project has...
cortlandvoice.com
City of Cortland holds ceremony honoring Dan McNeil Jr., as he turns 100 years old (video & photos included) (video & photos included)
The city of Cortland honored Dan McNeil, Jr. with a flag-raising ceremony in front of city hall Friday morning, a day before his 100th birthday. McNeil, Jr. is known locally for his philanthropy and active engagement in the community, his work as a businessman, and his work and support through the Rose & Dan McNeil Foundation.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, January 13
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, January 13, 2023:. After a rainy night, a cold front this morning will turn precipitation over to snow. The front should move through the area sometime around or after 8 AM. By this...
Crash sends one car into pillar outside Tompkins County Public Library
ITHACA, N.Y.—A two-car crash Thursday evening left one car stuck in the pillar outside of Tompkins County Public Library. The scene unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday. According to witnesses, two people were turning into the same left lane on Green Street when one, a white car, struck another car’s rear bumper. In an apparent reaction, the driver of the white car then swerved off to the right, crashing into the large barrier between the street and the library’s large glass window.
4 CNY basketball players named 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game nominees
The McDonald’s All-American Games have announced the nominees for the 2023 game, and four Section III players made the list. Bishop Ludden’s Amarah Streiff, Liverpool’s Nevaeh Wingate, Rome Free Academy’s Amya McLeod and LaFayette’s Christian DeJoseph are among 722 girls and boys nominees.
Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
Oneonta man arrested for stealing from convenience store
A store employee reported that Eli Stapleton, 31, of Oneonta, was shoplifting.
WKTV
Oneida County applying for grant to turn vacant Rome building into brewery
The Oneida County Board of Legislators voted to apply for a Restore New York grant to transform a former parachute dry-out facility to a brewery. The building is located on Hangar Road in Rome. Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant. A new brewery may be...
wxhc.com
UW Cortland’s Gas & Grocery Giveaway – Week 1 – With Nicole Cottone from CFCU Community Credit Union
This morning was the first drawing for the United Way for Cortland County’s Gas & Grocery Giveaway, presented by CFCU Community Credit Union. Executive Director Christella Yonta joined us with Nicole Cottone at the CFCU Branch on Route 281. CFCU Community Credit Union for once again is sponsoring the...
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
cnycentral.com
NY State Police ask for assistance in identifying Cicero burglary suspect
CICERO, N.Y. — State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on Oct. 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual...
City invites public to weigh in on Route 13 “revitalization”
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s featured on space probes billions of miles away as the image of a “modern highway”. but the city of Ithaca would prefer local residents give their thoughts on plans for updating Route 13 at a meeting next week. The City of Ithaca Engineering Office...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man charged with unlicensed operation, drug possession in Boonville
BOONVILLE- A man from the Mohawk Valley area is faced with unlicensed operation and drug possession offenses in Northern Oneida County, authorities say. Matthew D. Hunt, 39, of Ilion, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a controlled substance in the seventh-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second-degree and use of a vehicle (w/out an interlock device).
Central Square Central School District Lockdown Incident
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY – At approximately 9:35 a.m., the high school administration received a phone call from a community. member informing us that she might have seen something sticking out of a backpack of someone walking. along Route 11 that she thought resembled the barrel of a long gun....
Jim Boeheim on Joe Girard’s play vs. Virginia Tech: ‘One of the best games I’ve seen him play here’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Joe Girard hasn’t forgotten. He doesn’t want to. It’s been over a month since Girard endured a horrendous three-game stretch that saw him shoot so poorly that for one game he practically stopped shooting.
How to watch Syracuse basketball vs. Notre Dame | Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, January 14 (1/14/2023) at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network and can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Sling (half off your first month) and other live TV services.
cnycentral.com
New trash cans proposed for Syracuse would minimize littered streets, decrease comp cases
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse City council has released a new program designed to combat trash blowing around our neighborhoods, especially on windy days here in Central New York. The new proposal includes new trash cans that are bigger and have lids that trash trucks will be able to...
