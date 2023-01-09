Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
nbcboston.com
As Cohasset Community Prays for Ana Walshe, Husband's Past Remains Under Microscope
A week after police in Cohasset, Massachusetts held a news conference to spread the news about missing woman Ana Walshe, her name has become known throughout the country as her case captivated a concerned public. People came together in prayer for the 39-year-old mom, whose husband has been charged in...
Police: ‘Marauding’ group beat, robbed MBTA riders with crowbar
BOSTON — A “marauding” group of individuals armed with a crowbar were arrested Thursday after police say they beat and robbed a number of MBTA riders during the evening commute. Officers responding to a report of a male being assaulted by three males and one female in...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
whdh.com
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
nbcboston.com
Ramen O'Bowl to Open in Cambridge; Owners of Bayberry Cafe in Woburn Are Behind It
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new spot for ramen is on its way to Cambridge, and the people behind a vegan restaurant in the northern suburbs will be opening the place. According to a Facebook post from Bayberry Cafe in Woburn, Ramen O'Bowl is going to...
Mystery nurse helps save man after possible seizure in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — They don’t know who she is or where she came from, but Lisa and Mark Paradis are just grateful a nurse was on hand, when their long-time friend -- identified as ‘Tom’ -- suffered a medical emergency while en route to visit the couple.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
nbcboston.com
Cherry Picker Falls on Building in Allston
A cherry picker vehicle tilted over while working at a building in Boston's Allston neighborhood, close to Brighton, on Thursday. The construction vehicle tilted over about 3:07 p.m., Boston police said. The operator was able to get out of the cherry picker. The incident took place at a building on...
nbcboston.com
Leaking Roofs, Rats, Raw Sewage: Firefighters Describe ‘Deplorable' Conditions
Bob Driscoll sat at a picnic table outside City Hall and said he loved his career with the Melrose Fire Department before recently retiring after more than 20 years on the job. But living and working at the city’s fire stations while waiting for the next emergency call? That’s another...
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Stops On A Food Tour In Boston’s North End Neighborhood
The city of Boston is rich in history and known for its incredible food scene. Home to delicious delicacies like Boston cream pies, lobster rolls, and Boston baked beans. While you can find these tasty treats throughout the city, one area of Boston that is notoriously famous for having great restaurants is Boston’s North End neighborhood.
Ana Walshe investigation uncovers hatchet, hacksaw found in trash facility: report
Massachusetts police find hatchet, hacksaw and trash bags with blood while investigating case of missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe, according to a new report.
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctors ‘Looking Forward' to Seeing Gov. Healey's COVID Response Plans
As freshly sworn-in Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey settles into the corner office, top Boston doctors are weighing in on how her administration should prioritize COVID-19 response. In an historic inauguration, Healey took the oath of office earlier this month. Healey's rise to power marks the first time a woman has...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Muffin House Cafe making Medway "fat and happy"
MEDWAY - There's a shop in Medway that makes thousands of delicious muffins every week and it's so popular they've opened more stores in nearby towns.Sheldon Strasnick is the owner of the Muffin House Café. He's worked in a bakery since he was a kid, when his dad would take him to work."He just used to wake me up at midnight with him. At ten years old, I used to go to the bakery and fall asleep on the flower bags and then I stayed with it," he told WBZ-TV.But it wasn't until he was older and a friend...
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
onekindesign.com
Step inside this new old farmhouse with a timeless appeal in New England
The stunning new-old farmhouse was designed by Patrick Ahearn Architect, located in Concord, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The goal of this project was to devise a brand new house on a historical site while making it appear like it has always been there and just undergone a complete restoration.
whdh.com
Security footage shows Ana Walshe’s husband at a dumpster in Swampscott hours after her disappearance
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A liquor store security camera overlooking a dumpster in Swampscott has the attention of authorities as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Ana Walshe. Multiple 7NEWS sources say Massachusetts State Police have obtained video showing Brian Walshe at a dumpster in the hours after his...
nbcboston.com
Residents Question, Slam Officials at Meeting on Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
A community meeting about a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, transitioned into a protest as emotions overcame the room. The meeting was held to discuss the death of 20-year-old Sayed Faisal last week at the hands of the Cambridge Police Department. "Justice for Faisal!" people shouted while hoisting signs reading...
