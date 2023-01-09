Read full article on original website
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Police searching for man who went missing in Hialeah
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah Police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The 43-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
cw34.com
Man becomes intimate with woman before stealing and killing her dog in Boca: Police
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from South Florida is accused of stealing a woman's partially blind dog for his mother, then running it over and killing it in Boca Raton. According to the arrest report, 25-year-old Jeremy Correia put the wheels in motion for the dog theft shortly before being intimate with the victim.
NBC Miami
Armed Man Possibly Barricaded Inside Southwest Miami-Dade Home
A large number of police officers were outside of a southwest Miami-Dade home Thursday morning due to a reported armed man barricaded inside. Officers arrived at the home in the 11800 block of Southwest 186th Street after 6 a.m. after reports of the man with a gun inside the home.
Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive
MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
NBC Miami
‘She's at Peace': Children Remember Mom Who Died in Motorcycle Crash in Fort Lauderdale
A South Florida family is remembering their mother who died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend on a major interchange in Fort Lauderdale. Family members said Caridad Alicea Patrice was riding on the back of a motorcycle early Saturday morning when the driver of the motorcycle rear-ended a car.
Click10.com
Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
WSVN-TV
Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
NBC Miami
‘Horrific': Police Investigate Murders of Homeless People in Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating the deaths of two homeless people who were shot and killed within a day of each other in Miami-Dade County. City of Miami Police said Marie Noel died Monday near Northwest 17th Avenue at 28th Street in Allapattah. Residents said Noel lived in and frequented the area.
NBC Miami
Luxury Car Stolen From Miami Valet
When Cristian Sahdala and his wife moved to Miami in October, his father-in-law’s Porsche 911 Carrera 4s came with them. “It was custom made, it had special paint, special wheels, everything was special on the car. It is not something you can get anywhere,” Sahdala said. He says...
cw34.com
South Florida woman accused of doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Homestead was arrested on Wednesday for unlicensed contract work. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said investigators were notified about a woman posing as a contractor in Florida. The victim from the Upper Keys told deputies he made multiple payments to 41-year-old...
3 in custody after chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton
Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.
NBC Miami
Police Search for Hit-and-Run Suspect Who Fled North Miami Crash on Foot
Police were searching for an alleged hit-and-run driver who fled the scene of a crash in North Miami on foot Wednesday. The crash happened in the area of Northeast 141st Street and Northeast 12th Avenue and involved a BMW 3-Series and a Toyota Corolla. Police said the driver of the...
WSVN-TV
2 MDPD officers hospitalized after crash off Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade brings down FDOT pole
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Miami-Dade Police officers have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a car crash near the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade. MDPD and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the three-vehicle crash under a Turnpike overpass along Quail...
WSVN-TV
Cats locked in cages discovered near beach
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
NBC Miami
2 Workers Hospitalized After Fall at Hialeah Construction Site
Two workers were hospitalized after falling from a lift at a construction site in Hialeah Thursday. The incident happened at a building in the 3800 block of W. 18th Avenue. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the workers, who are 18 and 30, fell about 25 feet from the lift. They...
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man
There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest man accused of placing phone underneath woman’s dress in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a creepy crime has been arrested. Twenty-seven-year-old Lewis Phillips surrendered to deputies, Tuesday evening. On Wednesday morning, Phillips refused to appear before a judge. He is being held without bond because his arrest violated his probation from a previous case. According...
