WSVN-TV

Police searching for man who went missing in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who was reported missing from Hialeah. According to Hialeah Police, Leo Francisco Moreno-Ceballos was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. The 43-year-old stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 130...
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Body discovered on bus bench in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A person appears to have died from natural causes after being found dead on a bus bench in Oakland Park Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed. The body was discovered in the area of 1800 W. Oakland Park Blvd. A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Migrants land in Fort Lauderdale beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a massive police response on Fort Lauderdale beach after scores of migrants landed on shore. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a group of migrants landed on the beach along the 700 block of Seabreeze Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon, just before 6 p.m. They estimate between 25 to 50 migrants made it to land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Luxury Car Stolen From Miami Valet

When Cristian Sahdala and his wife moved to Miami in October, his father-in-law’s Porsche 911 Carrera 4s came with them. “It was custom made, it had special paint, special wheels, everything was special on the car. It is not something you can get anywhere,” Sahdala said. He says...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Cats locked in cages discovered near beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Homeless Outreach Program found four locked cages hidden in the dunes on the boardwalk near 72 St. in Miami Beach. Three of the cages had 12 cats covered in feces. Four kittens and eight adult cats were rescued and transported to Saving Sage...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

2 Workers Hospitalized After Fall at Hialeah Construction Site

Two workers were hospitalized after falling from a lift at a construction site in Hialeah Thursday. The incident happened at a building in the 3800 block of W. 18th Avenue. Hialeah Fire Rescue officials said the workers, who are 18 and 30, fell about 25 feet from the lift. They...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Miramar Neighborhood for Armed Barricaded Man

There was a large police presence in a Miramar neighborhood after an armed man barricaded himself at a home Thursday. Miramar Police officials said the incident began when officers responded to a home in the area of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they...
MIRAMAR, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL

