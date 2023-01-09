Read full article on original website
Friday on Sports Day
- KVGB High School Basketball Insider and Sports in Kansas Contributor Conor Nicholl who will preview Friday night's big game in Macksville between the Mustangs and Ellinwood Eagles. He'll also have the latest basketball news from across Kansas. - Barton Men's Basketball coach Jeremy Coombs who will preview Saturday's matchup...
Washington State goes for third straight win vs. Stanford
Washington State seeks to increase its winning streak to a season-best three games when it hosts struggling Stanford on Saturday
Hot-shooting Wake Forest takes aim at Boston College
Wake Forest will try to remain hot from behind the 3-point line when it visits Boston College in an ACC
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Bill's Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
