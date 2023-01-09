ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Friday on Sports Day

- KVGB High School Basketball Insider and Sports in Kansas Contributor Conor Nicholl who will preview Friday night's big game in Macksville between the Mustangs and Ellinwood Eagles. He'll also have the latest basketball news from across Kansas. - Barton Men's Basketball coach Jeremy Coombs who will preview Saturday's matchup...
KANSAS STATE
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bill's Damar Hamlin released from Buffalo hospital

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news...
BUFFALO, NY
Great Bend, KS
