Police are no longer searching for person

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 1/10/23: The Idaho Falls Police Department is no longer searching for Amber Burroughs.

Police have determined she is alive and appears to be acting of her own accord at this time.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.

According to police, Amber Burroughs did not arrive at work Sunday morning, which is out of character for her and has been unreachable since.

Burroughs is approximately 5’ 7”, 165 pounds and has red hair.

Anyone who has knowledge of Burroughs current whereabouts or who has seen or had contact with her since Jan. 8 at 6:15 a.m. is asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.