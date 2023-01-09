Read full article on original website
WOLF
Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
WOLF
Contractor turns himself in, charged for alleged $154K home improvement fraud
POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — The Monroe County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that a contractor wanted on multiple charges related to contractor fraud and theft turned himself in to Detectives around 9 AM. Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, turned himself in to Detectives with the Monroe County...
WOLF
Suspect wanted for shooting incident in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted on aggravated assault charges and lesser related charges for a shooting that occurred in Old Forge. 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Allen of Wilkes-Barre is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took...
WOLF
Two men charged with scheme to defraud PA Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls
HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano from Hamilton, New Jersey, and 37-year-old Sergio Jara from Allentown, Pennsylvania began acquiring thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey beginning in 2018.
WOLF
Jewelry store inside Laurel Mall burglarized Wednesday afternoon
HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the male suspect was wearing a face mask when he went inside, sprayed a fire extinguisher...
WOLF
Wyoming County DA warns of new drug in our area
TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County District Attorney is warning the community of a new drug that has been found in our community and on our streets. In our efforts to collect intelligence on emerging drug trends, we have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer "Tranq" being used in our county. By gathering this intelligence, we can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.
WOLF
Criminal mischief suspect on the loose in Schuylkill County
PINE GROVE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident at Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township on New Year's Day. Troopers say a male suspect drove onto the property in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck just after midnight and used a tow strap to tear two metal handrails out of concrete steps before fleeing the scene.
WOLF
Pennsylvania State Police are Looking for Two Missing People in Luzerne County
LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police confirm they are looking for two missing people around the Pike Creek Reservoir on Silkworth Place Lane in Lehman Township, Luzerne County. Neighbors in the area tell FOX 56's Jake Sarwar they noticed the police presence being around midnight and...
WOLF
Shickshinny man charged with hundreds of citations for wildlife business
SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 67-year-old man from Shickshinny is facing upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control and removal services without the required state and federal permits. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday that Nelson "Nick" Carter came under investigation after officers began receiving complaints from...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man acquitted on criminal attempted murder charge
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Clayton Leroy Knorr, a man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2021, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the 42-year-old from Plymouth was also acquitted on the other...
WOLF
Case being waived against former teacher, administrator at Hazleton Area SD
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — We have an update regarding a former teacher and administrator at the Hazleton Area School District who is facing felony charges of sexual contact with a student and corruption of minor charges. 60-year-old James Hudock appeared in front of a Luzerne County judge on...
WOLF
Kingston woman charged with criminal homicide
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman who allegedly set fire to her Kingston apartment that took the life of her husband last week was back in court for additional charges. 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls was charged on Tuesday with criminal homicide. Additional charges for her include reckless burning, arson...
WOLF
PSP: Wanted man gives police fake ID during traffic stop
SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody in Schuylkill County after police say he provided them with a fake ID. State Police say that on January 7th around 11:30 AM, troopers pulled over a Jeep for traffic violations in Shenandoah Borough.
WOLF
Schuylkill County school district mourns loss of student killed in a car accident
TOWEY CITY, Pa. (WOLF) — A school district is mourning the loss of a student who died in a motor vehicle accident. The Williams Valley School District announced Thursday that a 17-year-old student had died. Superintendent John Rizzo stated they can't release the name of the student due to...
WOLF
Caught on video: Fire hydrant hit, stolen in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving a fire hydrant that was hit and stolen early last month. According to Skook News, on December 10th around 11 PM, an unknown person driving a Kia Soul hit and broke off a fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
WOLF
Scammers pose as sergeants with Schuylkill Co. Sheriff's Office
WASHINGTON TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating multiple reports of a scammer posing as a sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office. PSP announced Tuesday that a female resident of Washington Township, Schuylkill County, received a voicemail from a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon." The scammer urged the victim to contact the number back in reference to a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
WOLF
Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona
GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
WOLF
Shapiro appoints Lackawanna County's Jason Kavulich as new Secretary of Aging
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Governor-elect Josh Shapiro has appointed Scranton's Jason P. Kavulich - the man known for promoting Lackawanna County's COVID-19 response - as the new Secretary of Aging, effective January 17. The older adults in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will soon learn what Lackawanna County residents...
WOLF
Luzerne County Govt. Study Commission
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A special meeting was called in Luzerne County on Tuesday involving citizens of the county to comment their views on the Government Study Commission. This was meant to determine if the form of government needed to be changed. Two Luzerne County Council members spoke with...
WOLF
Shapiro nominates secretaries to serve in his cabinet, including Democrat from Luzerne Co.
PA (WOLF) — Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announced four key cabinet appointments. Rick Siger was nominated to be Secretary of Community and Economic Development, and former state Rep. Michael Carroll - a Democrat from Luzerne County - was nominated to be Secretary of Transportation (PennDOT) Shapiro also nominated Sarah...
