WOLF

Alleged drug dealer arrested in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — After a month-long investigation into multiple drug sales in Lackawanna County, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Thursday in Scranton. The Pennsylvania Vice Unit along with the help of Lackawanna County District Attorney's Offices detectives arrested 44-year-old Matthew Tighe of Scranton. Police discovered approximately 800...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Suspect wanted for shooting incident in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who is wanted on aggravated assault charges and lesser related charges for a shooting that occurred in Old Forge. 23-year-old Jordan Alexander Allen of Wilkes-Barre is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took...
OLD FORGE, PA
WOLF

Two men charged with scheme to defraud PA Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls

HARRISBURG, PA (WOLF) — Two men have been charged in connection to a scheme to defraud the Pennsylvania Turnpike of a million dollars in tolls. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 43-year-old Duvany Zambrano from Hamilton, New Jersey, and 37-year-old Sergio Jara from Allentown, Pennsylvania began acquiring thousands of E-Z Pass transponders from retailers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey beginning in 2018.
HARRISBURG, PA
WOLF

Jewelry store inside Laurel Mall burglarized Wednesday afternoon

HAZLE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the D'Jesus Jewelry Store inside the Laurel Mall in Hazle Township around 3:50 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say the male suspect was wearing a face mask when he went inside, sprayed a fire extinguisher...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Wyoming County DA warns of new drug in our area

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. (WOLF) — The Wyoming County District Attorney is warning the community of a new drug that has been found in our community and on our streets. In our efforts to collect intelligence on emerging drug trends, we have uncovered the first instance of the animal tranquilizer "Tranq" being used in our county. By gathering this intelligence, we can get ahead of this emerging and dangerous drug through aggressive law enforcement and education of our community.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Criminal mischief suspect on the loose in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident at Solar Innovations in Pine Grove Township on New Year's Day. Troopers say a male suspect drove onto the property in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck just after midnight and used a tow strap to tear two metal handrails out of concrete steps before fleeing the scene.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Shickshinny man charged with hundreds of citations for wildlife business

SHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A 67-year-old man from Shickshinny is facing upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control and removal services without the required state and federal permits. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced Thursday that Nelson "Nick" Carter came under investigation after officers began receiving complaints from...
SHICKSHINNY, PA
WOLF

Luzerne Co. man acquitted on criminal attempted murder charge

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Clayton Leroy Knorr, a man accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend in September 2021, was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit homicide. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the 42-year-old from Plymouth was also acquitted on the other...
PLYMOUTH, PA
WOLF

Kingston woman charged with criminal homicide

KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman who allegedly set fire to her Kingston apartment that took the life of her husband last week was back in court for additional charges. 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls was charged on Tuesday with criminal homicide. Additional charges for her include reckless burning, arson...
KINGSTON, PA
WOLF

PSP: Wanted man gives police fake ID during traffic stop

SHENANDOAH BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted on multiple warrants was taken into custody in Schuylkill County after police say he provided them with a fake ID. State Police say that on January 7th around 11:30 AM, troopers pulled over a Jeep for traffic violations in Shenandoah Borough.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Caught on video: Fire hydrant hit, stolen in Shenandoah

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Shenandoah Police are investigating two incidents involving a fire hydrant that was hit and stolen early last month. According to Skook News, on December 10th around 11 PM, an unknown person driving a Kia Soul hit and broke off a fire hydrant at Centre and Bridge Streets. The vehicle then fled the scene without reporting the incident.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Scammers pose as sergeants with Schuylkill Co. Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating multiple reports of a scammer posing as a sergeant with the Schuylkill County Sheriff's Office. PSP announced Tuesday that a female resident of Washington Township, Schuylkill County, received a voicemail from a man claiming to be "Sergeant Jeremy Talon." The scammer urged the victim to contact the number back in reference to a warrant that had been issued for her arrest.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Girardville Borough Votes to Terminate Officer in Charge, Fabrizio Bivona

GIRARDVILLE BOROUGH, SCHUYLKILL CO. — One Schuylkill County police officer who was suspended from the ranks back on December 11th and then again on December 30th ... is now challenging that suspension. At the Girardville Borough Council meeting Wednesday evening, under the new business section, appeared a line that...
GIRARDVILLE, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County Govt. Study Commission

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A special meeting was called in Luzerne County on Tuesday involving citizens of the county to comment their views on the Government Study Commission. This was meant to determine if the form of government needed to be changed. Two Luzerne County Council members spoke with...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

