Samuel Maynard is only 19, but he already has eight years of theater experience and has first full-time job near New York City. The Moline native graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island with honors in 2021 (and a 4.1 GPA), earned his associate’s in arts from Black Hawk College in December 2022, and before moving out to the East Coast recently, Maynard worked at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (Moline High School) as the director of operations.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO