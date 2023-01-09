Read full article on original website
Alleman High alum loves life in theater
Samuel Maynard is only 19, but he already has eight years of theater experience and has first full-time job near New York City. The Moline native graduated from Alleman High School in Rock Island with honors in 2021 (and a 4.1 GPA), earned his associate’s in arts from Black Hawk College in December 2022, and before moving out to the East Coast recently, Maynard worked at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center (Moline High School) as the director of operations.
The importance of continuing to honor Dr. King
Local 4 News welcomed Jerry Jones, executive director of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center in Rock Island to talk about the upcoming 40th-annual MLK memorial and honors ceremony on Monday, Jan. 16. See the video above. Here are his answers to our questions:. What kind of events are happening...
Academic Scholarship Day | Augustana College
We were joined by Assistant Director of Admissions and Diversity Outreach Eric Rowell to talk about a chance for high school graduates and transfer students a chance to earn some college cash. For more information visit augustana.edu/admissions/visit.
12th-annual hockey benefit to help local heroes
The Quad City Blues are gearing up for an icy showdown against the Cedar Rapids Roughriders as they battle for the coveted Heroes Cup in the 12th-annual Blues Benefit Hockey Games on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The puck drops at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, at 11 a.m....
‘Pour for a Cause’ will help officer battling brain cancer
Pour Bros. Craft Taproom is hosting a “Pour for a Cause” fundraiser to help raise money for Moline Police Officer Branden Bowden, who is battling brain cancer. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the taproom at 1209 4th Avenue. The fundraiser is being organized jointly by Matt King, manager of Pour Bros. and Janet Vitas, the wife of Moline City Administrator Bob Vitas, according to a news release.
Historic Capitol Theatre | Jonathan Turner
Our very own Jonathan Turner was back to talk about the anticipated reopening of the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in Downtown Davenport. For more information, email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
Check for $40,238 presented for new mental health fund
A few hundred people with mental health struggles could be helped with the $40,238 raised for the new Foster Cares Fund. Leaders of Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice presented a check in that amount Tuesday, Jan. 10, to Matthew Martenson, licensed mental health counselor and owner of Davenport-based QC Counselor.
A blazing green firetruck to raise awareness in Colona
The Illinois Firefighters Association has taken on a statewide and national effort to raise awareness and cut incidence of firefighter cancers. A new GO GREEN CLEAN neon green firetruck will be on display at the Colona Fire Station (401 1st St., Colona, Ill.) on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
40th MLK Day celebration coming up
Rock Island City Council members on Monday unanimously approved recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official city holiday. Based on public and employee input, City Manager Todd Thompson requested that Martin Luther King Jr. holiday be added to the official city holiday schedule for all employees on Jan. 16, 2023, and every year going forward, according to a Wednesday city release.
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce & Hy-Vee
Executive Director Janessa Calderon was back with Moline Hy-Vee Manager Enrique Rosas to talk about how they are coming together to contribute to hundreds of causes and non-profits. For more information visit gqchcc.com and hy-vee.com.
Hy-Vee stores collecting donations to honor Betty White’s 101st birthday
In honor of lifelong animal advocate Betty White’s birthday on January 17, Quad Cities’ Hy-Vee stores will collect pet food and supplies to be donated to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center and Humane Society of Scott County, as part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. Additionally, the Clinton Hy-Vee store will be collecting for the Clinton Humane Society.
Payton Sandfort: Big points in big spots for Hawkeyes
Payton Sandfort scored Iowa’s final seven points in regulation to tie it, then got off to a fast start with five of his team’s first six points in overtime as the Hawkeyes knocked off Michigan 93-84 on Thursday night. Iowa trailed 77-70 with 2:18 left in regulation. Sandfort...
Hawkeyes’ Robert Gallery elected to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Iowa offensive lineman Robert Gallery was named to the 2023 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. Gallery was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American as a senior and was the recipient of the Outland Trophy, presented annually to the best offensive lineman in the nation.
A magical icy wonderland awaits at Icestravaganza!
Experience the magic of an icy wonderland as it takes over Downtown Davenport! Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland spoke with Local 4 about all the cool happenings at Icestravaganza. For more information, click here.
Caitlin Clark moves into 2nd on Hawkeyes’ scoring list in win
Caitlin Clark finished a rebound shy of her eighth triple-double and freshman Hannah Stuelke had a career-high 17 points as No. 12 Iowa coasted to a 93-64 win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. Clark got her ninth rebound with 7:47 to play but had five assists after that to finish...
Stolen boat lands suspect in hot water: Police allege conspiracy
Facebook Messenger, surveillance video were part of investigation. A 48-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges after police allege he had a stolen fishing boat after conspiring with another suspect via Facebook Messenger. Chad Finn faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say. On...
Meth, gun found in safe, Special Ops Unit alleges
A 23-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after members of a special law enforcement group allege they found methamphetamine, suspected heroin and a gun in a safe. Agron Erwin-Simpson faces two felony charges of controlled substance violation, two felony charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, and a serous misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records show.
Snowstar opening tubing hill this weekend
Snowstar in Andalusia is temporarily opening its Tube Hill this weekend — 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 14-15. They are currently closed for skiing and boarding due to unseasonably warm temperatures. Due to this warm winter weather, Snowstar is offering FREE tubing for valued Ski/Board...
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. PALLACE WILLIAMS, 56, 5’8”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of...
